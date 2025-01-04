After being sidelined from action for almost two years, Tay Melo is back in competition, proving that she’s still got it. Showing now whatsoever ring rust, she performed some stunning set of moves during her returning match at the latest bygone STARDOM event, a couple of nights ago. Following the match, she could permanently be Japan-bound given the warm reception that she’s received.

In a backstage interview after her return to action following a maternity hiatus, Tay Melo was asked to reveal her response and she declared that she is ‘literally in love’ with Japan. As such, her partner in the match, Mina Shirakawa also appeared to be her new bestie even though the two came up short in the match and they also intend to compete in more matches as a team.

In the conversation, Tay Melo noted that she was exploding over the adrenaline that took her over after the monumental match in her career that went down in Japan. She just loved the reception that she received in the country and hence she might just move to the country for a more fun experience.

“I’m so happy to be in the ring. My first match back after so long with Mina, Athena, Thekla, just like big names and I’m there. I’m with the best. We lost, but I know I did good. I will keep training. I will do better,” Tay Melo stated.

“I’m just so happy, grateful because Mina helped me so much. Everybody was so nice. I’m literally in love with Japan. Maybe I’ll move here soon. I really love Japan. So I’m just so grateful.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Tay Melo reflects on her in-ring return after 22 MONTHS, while Mina Shirakawa gives her a full throated endorsement. Is there a new tag team in the future after #STARDOM NEW YEAR DREAM 2025? 🎤 @emilymaeheller catches up with the pair backstage to find out pic.twitter.com/kxvW50tV6n — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 3, 2025

Tay Melo was pinned in her returning match at STARDOM show

Tay Melo teamed up with Mina Shirakawa to square off against ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Thekla. Named the STARDOM’s New Year Dream, the show went down on January 3rd at the Tokyo Garden Theater and it was Athena who scored the pinfall win on behalf of her team.

Tay Melo was the one to get pinned in the match but she displayed several agile moves inside the squared circle, showing the fans that she’s completely off the ring rust. Despite almost two years of in-ring absence, she hasn’t lost a step. A pumping knee followed by a controlled piledriver on Athena and a suicide dive from the top rope easily indicated that she was ready to be back on AEW TV if and when the call would be made.