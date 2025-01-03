A complete entertaining package in the wrestling scene, Mina Shirakawa has returned to the AEW programming in the fall of 2024. If the earlier reports are to go by then we would be seeing more of her on weekly television programming and pay-per-views shows of All Elite Wrestling in the future. At the same time, she will continue to perform in Japan as a contracted talent of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling promotion.

Resurfacing on AEW TV shows on one-off occasions throughout 2024, Mina Shirakawa has been able to cement herself as one of the prominent wrestlers in the AEW women’s division. She had shone in her matches with major stars like Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Serena Deeb and as such, she possesses the will to compete against a couple of resident names in the company.

AEW’s Mina Shirakawa Aspires “To Be A Champion In The US” In 2025

Mina Shirakawa wants a match with Kris Statlander in AEW

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, Mina Shirakawa revealed that there’s still a list of stars that she wants to wrestle in All Elite Wrestling. She specifically named the likes of Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida as the two reside at the top of her list when it comes to future dream matches,

“AEW has many talented wrestlers. They are so beautiful and so strong. I’d like to wrestle Kris Statlander, she’s a good wrestler and if [even] she [loses] a match, she [still] has a big impact for her. Shida, yeah. Shida my sensei. I have never wrestled her in Japan, so in America, I want to wrestle her. So many dreams in AEW.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

“The Only Girl I Like To Watch Is Myself,” AEW’s Mariah May Brags About Wonderful 2024

After winning the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In, Mariah May called Mina Shirakawa, her best friend for a celebration for weeks. The latter then finally appeared in a backstage segment in November and agreed to celebrate with Mariah after she defended the AEW Women’s World Championship against Anna Jay on an episode of Collision.

Later the Champagne Celebration went down at AEW Full Gear in November where Mariah turned her back on Mina Shirakawa. The set of actions then set up a match between the two at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming edition on December 11 which Mariah won.