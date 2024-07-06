One of the emerging stars of All Elite Wrestling Mariah May is all set to compete in what could appear to be one of the biggest matches in her career. The women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament finals are officially set for next week’s Dynamite and the former Stardom star will now be squaring off against last year’s winner to decide who clinches the victory, this year.

In the main event of this week’s Rampage, Mariah May defeated Hikaru Shida in the second semifinal of the Owen Hart Cup 2024 to move on to the final match. Shida got in the face of her longtime rival Toni Storm at ringside. Shida’s Katana finisher was thereafter reversed as she digested the loss with a roll-up in a clean pinfall loss.

En route to the final match of the Owen Hart Cup 2024 edition, Mariah May already defeated a former women’s champion Saraya at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour pre-show. Now, she possesses another win over Shida, the only woman besides Storm to have won the AEW Women’s Title three times and who also owns the AEW record for longest women’s world title reign.

Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale set for July 10 AEW Dynamite episode

Mariah May will now face Willow Nightingale in the final match who won the 2023 women’s tournament and has advanced to the finals for the second consecutive year. Willow defeated Serena Deeb and then former friend Kris Statlander to get to the finale match the winner of which will earn a title match against Toni Storm at All In.

That being said, Nightingale is close to avenging her championship loss to Storm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023. But in case Mariah May wins the final bout of Owen Hart Cup 2024 then she’ll take on her own beloved mentor for the championship at Wembley Stadium in her native land of England in late August.

Apart from the women’s Owen Hart Cup final, the men’s counterpart is also scheduled for next week’s Dynamite, and the card goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland returns

– Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final: Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale

– Men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final: Bryan Danielson vs. Jay White or Hangman Page

– Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho Stampede street fight