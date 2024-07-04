Starting in the professional wrestling circuit in her teen days, Toni Storm has been seen in action all around the globe. Amid all the ups and downs throughout all these years, she has essentially established herself as a veteran figure. Being an experienced athlete, she knows the need to reinvent herself when the time is right to keep expectations high around herself.

Since late 2023, AEW started presenting Toni Storm as someone who has a connection with Hollywood which eventually was tagged with the “Timeless” dimension being attached to the character. It was during the 4th year anniversary edition of Dynamite that the gimmick was officially introduced and since then, it witnessed tons of success for the one who’s been playing it.

Saraya has immense praise for former Outcasts cohort Toni Storm

Prior to adopting his new persona, Toni Storm was in The Outcasts faction with Saraya and Ruby Soho who experienced the rise of their fellow colleague on the AEW roster. Speaking on Izzy In Sports, Saraya talked about her former Outcasts cohort and how commendable her work has been under this “Timeless” moniker.

“Toni delivers [the lines] perfectly. I don’t think anyone else could do that character without it being hokey,” Saraya said. “Toni does it, and she can make it last a lifetime. She’s so good at it. I’m really proud of her. It’s not biased. I’m just saying, no one else could do that character apart from Toni because she knows how to do it to perfection. The proof is in the pudding.” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

Behind this “Timeless” gimmick, Toni Storm declared herself to be a person who has had an epiphany for ages. The throwback character in AEW has simply helped elevate her popularity among the fans despite being a heel. The AEW President Tony Khan believes she’s doing the best work of her career and Legendary Bully Ray also shared the same thought regarding this on his Busted Open Radio podcast.

All Elite Wrestling offered Toni Storm to unravel her talent unlike WWE holding her back to feed her off against Charlotte Flair on the main roster and she’s capitalized on the given opportunities. With that, she can claim herself to be a three-time AEW Women’s World Champion alongside Hikaru Shida.