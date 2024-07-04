All Elite Wrestling previously acquired Ring of Honor promotion and a few talents from the company including the veteran Maria Kanellis. With her being not very active in competition, the expectation was that she would mostly feature in a managerial role for The Kingdom and other young talents on the roster. However, the veteran’s services aren’t that much required these days, as it appears.

Recently, Maria Kanellis has faced a series of setbacks that already made her appear on limited TV time for ROH as she successfully underwent thyroid surgery. Despite the positive outcome of the surgery, the health challenges have persisted over the past several months. While this resulted in further fewer appearances on AEW and ROH, she’s not happy with her roles in television programming either.

Moreover, a user on social media asked Maria Kanellis if she had been away from TV due to heading into retirement from the squared circle. The current ROH talent took notice and responded via her X handle that the reason for her absence is simply that she is no longer wanted to be a talent on ROH programming, possibly by the creative members,

“No, just not being brought in.”

Maria Kanellis still hopes to wrestle in one more wrestling match

Since joining All Elite Wrestling back in 2022, Maria Kanellis has been mostly seen as a manager and she hasn’t wrestled a match in the company. She was last seen in competition in the summer of 2019, when she and her husband Mike Bennett lost a mixed tag team match to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on WWE’s Monday Night Raw.

It could barely be dubbed as a proper wrestling match as the focus was on her pregnancy announcement and hence she didn’t take any bump in that match. Away from the ring for so long, fans shouldn’t expect much to see her in competition but she is still hopeful to feature in a one-off match so that her daughter can see her wrestle.

Speaking to Monopoly Events, Maria Kanellis noted that there are so many bright talents on the AEW Women’s roster whom she wants to square off with, “There’s too many, there’s just a lot. And it’s tough, because my daughter, she wants to see me wrestle one more time. And so, at some point, maybe I’ll do it. But I can’t guarantee it’ll be good.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)