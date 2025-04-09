After spending a year in All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone has essentially established herself back as an elite figure in professional wrestling industry. After being out of action for almost a year following her departure from the WWE, many doubted her wrestling career to continue in the first place but the veteran talent proved all of them wrong.

Debuting on All Elite Wrestling’s flagship show of AEW Dynamite: Big Business edition in her hometown of Boston on March 13, 2024, Mercedes Mone wrestled her first match for the promotion two months later on May 26 at Double or Nothing, defeating Willow Nightingale to win the TBS Championship. This only marked the beginning of her upcoming championship parade.

In March, Mercedes Mone hit 300 days as the reigning TBS Champion, a reign that saw her undefeated, throughout against competitors in and outside of the AEW. The self-proclaimed CEO had successful title defenses against Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, Momo Watanabe, Stephanie Vaquer, and Harley Cameron to keep herself in a process of rekindling her love for professional wrestling.

“It’s been a year since I embarked on this incredible journey with AEW! Time truly does fly, and I can confidently say this has been one of the most transformative years of my career,” Mercedes Mone wrote in her Mone Mag Newsletter.

“AEW has reignited my fire, passion, and deep-seated love for this sport. It has been a beacon of hope for me, and I am endlessly grateful to AEW and Tony Khan for this opportunity!”

Mercedes Mone becomes a champion across three different continents

In the month of March itself, Mercedes Mone has wrestled three high-profile matches: against Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution in Los Angeles, against Indi Hartwell at House of Glory City of Dreamz, and against Billie Starkz on AEW Dynamite. As such, she was admittedly privileged to have shared the ring “with the absolute best women in the world.”

Apart from capturing the TBS Title, Mercedes Mone also won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship in a Title vs. Title match against Stephanie Vaquer at AEW Forbidden Door in June 2024. Then at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty in December, she defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship as well as winning the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship.

The latter title was already clubbed with the Southside Wrestling Entertainment Women’s Championship, making Mercedes Mone a four-title-holder in AEW – a champion across three different companies – RevPro, AEW, and NJPW across three different continents – Europe, North America, and Asia.