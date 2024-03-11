Mercedes Mone Warned About Career-Ending Injury Ahead Of Rumored AEW Debut

For a long time now, the relationship between AEW and Mercedes Mone has been a matter of discussion for pro wrestling fans. There was a point back in the summer of 2023 when she was almost confirmed to make her way to the company if not an injury would have been the bar. Eventually, that injury was supposed to be a career-ending one as informed by the doctors.

Mercedes Mone has recently spoke to Evan Mack of the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast where she discussed a number of topics including the previous Sasha Banks character that she used to play in the WWE. The topic of her walking out of the WWE on a live episode of Monday Night Raw was also touched down which admittedly was a very brave decision from her point of view.

AEW Dynasty 2024: Interesting Developments For Brand New PPV

Mercedes Mone overcame a fatal injury suffered last year

When asked about her recovery from the injury, Mercedes Mone gave a shout-out to the people who have helped her to recover where she is hoping to kick-start her career in her newly found home of All Elite Wrestling. Plus, it was also noted that she was actually told it would be a career-ending injury,

“Because little do people know, I was told that this is a career ending injury. And I screamed at my doctor and surgeon. I said, ‘No, it’s not.’ I’m going to come back really soon and I’m going to have just the greatest time, the greatest matches, the greatest career that I’ve had yet, because I see it and I feel it, I know it.”

Mercedes Mone suffered the injury while competing in a tournament to crown the inaugural Strong Women’s Champion back in May 2023 at NJPW Resurgence. She made it to the finals of the tournament and it was for her that the company introduced that title in the first place. But that injury allowed Willow Nightingale to capture that belt. That injury also changed her mindset regarding her career as stated in the interview.

Then in August, Mercedes Mone showed up at AEW All In London, but she was only sitting in the stands. She still had a walking boot on which has since been removed as she had started training sessions long ago to get back in the ring. Reports did claim that her injury healed pretty quickly and she was ready to go in the ring in time for WWE’s Royal Rumble in January.