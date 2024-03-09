AEW Dynasty 2024: Interesting Developments For Brand New PPV

All Elite Wrestling presented the very first pay-per-view in Revolution in the first week of March before announcing the AEW Dynasty 2024 which will be a brand new entry to the event scheduled for the company. The announcement of the show first came on the night of Revolution on March 5.

In a momentous announcement at the Revolution broadcast, fans were treated to the revelation that AEW Dynasty will take place in the city of St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, April 21. This event promises to be a captivating addition to the promotion’s already scheduled PPVs.

The big-four quarterly events from AEW used to be Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. Later, the likes of Forbidden Door, WrestleDream, and Worlds End have been added to the array in 2023.

AEW Dynasty 2024 experiencing great ticket sales

AEW Dynasty 2024 appears to be the latest inclusion to the showcase and interesting developments have been noticed around it. The pre-sale for the show was announced last Wednesday and the general ticket sale waiting that Friday night. Moreover, WrestleTix took to their X to compare AEW’s history with the venue that will host AEW Dynasty 2024.

The source mentioned how it turned out to be one of the best draws done by the promotion in that region,

“The last time they were at this venue was for a Collision taping on 1/20/2024, drawing an estimated 2,815 distributed tickets. The best number they achieved in this building was for Rampage on 11/5/2021, drawing an estimated 5,333 distributed tickets, which was also their debut in the building. This market was originally promised Full Gear in 2021 before it was moved to Minneapolis, MN. With a stage, the max capacity is roughly 7K. Without a stage, it’s around 9K.”

Top wrestlers such as Samoa Joe, Timeless Toni Storm, Christian Cage, and Billy Gunn have been advertised for AEW Dynasty 2024 with more to follow in the coming weeks. The builds for the upcoming show have already begun since Revolution passed by, last week.

Including the latest upcoming event, the AEW pay-per-view schedule goes as follows,

AEW Dynasty 2024: April 21 – St. Louis, MI

AEW Double or Nothing: Date TBD – Las Vegas, NV

AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door: Date & Location TBD

All In: London: August 25th – London, England

AEW All Out: Labor day – Chicago, IL (Unconfirmed)

AEW WrestleDream: Date & Location TBD

AEW Full Gear: Date & Location TBD

AEW Worlds End: Date & Location TBD