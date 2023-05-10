Money in the Bank 2023 is going international within a couple of months during this summer. This just appears to be an effort on WWE’s part to solidify this particular event’s status to be one of the Big-Five PLEs in their calendar. Obviously, a lot of advance planning comes with it to keep the show on track including the decisions of crowning the Money in the Bank ladder match winners.

Except for the venue, nothing has officially been advertised for Money in the Bank 2023. However, it seemed that there is already a front-runner to win the Men’s division MITB briefcase, this year. WRKD Wrestling recently reported that Smackdown roster member, LA Knight was being discussed as a top candidate to win the 2023 iteration of the annual ladder match and the contract for a future world title match,

“LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match.”

Ringside News reached out to confirm the truth around this story and what the current status was around WWE’s Money in the Bank 2023 PLE. They specifically also wanted to know if any winners have been determined at this point.

Money in the Bank 2023: WWE to take time before deciding MITB contract winner

They returned with the idea that creative plans regarding Money in the Bank 2023 remain open and it could change as WWE approaches the summer PLE. Here’s what Steve Carrier of Ringside News wrote on Twitter,

“We reached out about this and were told that “there is a lot of time to change the direction or for someone to influence the direction from a variety of different angles.”

No definite decision about a #WWEMITB winner has been made yet, because it’s simply too early to lock anything down.”

Given the past occasions, things can quickly change in WWE creative, especially given that there are still a couple of months for the PLE. Even if WWE does have a Money in the Bank 2023 match-winner planned, that might not be the same person who eventually ends up winning the coveted briefcase when the show actually happens.

WWE made the announcement prior to Wrestlemania 39 that Money in the Bank 2023 would be held in the United Kingdom for the first time ever at the O2 Arena on Saturday, July 1. Recently, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to perform on the show.