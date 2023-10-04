Natalya Neidhart Reportedly “Displayed Leadership” At 2023 WWE India Event

The frustrations around Natalya Neidhart’s fanbase have been long-lasting over how WWE management didn’t value her talent to the full potential. Although she’s spent the longest time in the women’s locker room in the WWE, her role has mostly been to work with newer talents to put them over the past 15 years or so rather than setting her own legacy in the scene.

But whenever it matters the most, Natalya Neidhart steps up and ups her game to be a trusted shoulder for the WWE, no matter what. One such instance occurred during the latest bygone live event in India where there was a scarcity of top female talents and The Queen of Harts volunteered to perform on two separate occasions to cover things up.

Natalya Neidhart “Would Love To Have A Faction” With These Female WWE NXT Superstars

Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Natalya Neidhart stepped up to compete against Rhea Ripley in a championship match despite competing against Zoey Stark, earlier that night and her efforts got big praise, backstage. It also seems that WWE had to shuffle some things around, but eventually, they got rid of worries due to the veteran.

“Natalya was getting praise after her appearances in India. There were other options discussed, but WWE had limited female wrestlers scheduled to travel to the country,” the report noted about Natalya Neidhart.

“We’re told that a triple threat match was briefly considered, but Natalya eventually stepped up and said she was willing to work twice on the show. WWE higher ups that we heard from put her over heavily for doing so, with one telling us it displayed leadership and helped them out of a bind.”

WWE Raw: Natalya Neidhart Was Up For A Character Change In 2023 Summer?

Natalya Neidhart had to replace Becky Lynch at Superstar Spectacle 2023

There were two women’s division matches at Superstar Spectacle 2023 and both the matches had Natalya Neidhart competing in it. The Queen of Harts first defeated Zoey Stark in a single contest and then headed into a championship match against Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley to come up short.

Natalya Neidhart essentially had to pull off double duties at the India show because Becky Lynch couldn’t make it to India due to passport issues. Once the show was over, the workhorse from the WWE roster also tweeted to express her gratitude for getting the opportunity to perform and thereby entertain fans in India.