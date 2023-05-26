WWE’s Night of Champions 2023 is coming with a stacked card attached to it via which we are likely getting triple main event matches. For a long time, WWE has been promoting the three matches for the show those are the World Heavyweight Championship Match, the undisputed tag team title match featuring Roman Reigns, and the second match between Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

Getting both Lesnar and Reigns on the Night of Champions 2023 card is beneficial from WWE’s perspective since they’ll have the option to choose from their two bonafide main-eventers to feature in the marquee spotlight. Also, for the very first time, three separate matches from the women’s roster will be on the card of a Saudi Arabia show.

BWE, an insider news breaker for WWE events brought some scoops around Night of Champions 2023. The source tweeted out behind their private Twitter account that WWE could be experimenting with the match card and main event of the upcoming Saudi PLE since there are three options in their arsenal,

“Remember: the show is heavily branded as a “Three Mainevent” PLE. Stuff like that are experiments from the team to try to open a bigger window for other talents to have their spots. Its how the community accept the changes.”

Roman Reigns favorite to main-event Night of Champions 2023

BWE also informed about the current thought about the WWE Night of Champions 2023 lineup where the Undisputed Tag Team Title match might close out the big show while the World Championship match should feature in the opening segment,

“Latest: Discussion so far to have the WHC kick off strong. And end off with Tag. NOT CONFIRMED YET.”

Another important thing to note is that the match order is not confirmed yet, but the current thought is that if the tag team championship match ends Night of Champions 2023 card then Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes is another option to open up the show. This is because whenever Brock Lesnar performs in a WWE event, then he is generally slotted into the first or last of the match card.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down this Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The confirmed match card of the show is as follows:

– Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tournament Final to crown new WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa)

– Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

– Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya