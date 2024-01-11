Nikkita Lyons Ends 301-Day Streak On WWE NXT Television

Nikkita Lyons found her way back to the WWE NXT brand after an extended hiatus that kept her out for the better part of 2023. Since making the return, she immediately entered a feud with Blair Davenport which resulted in a match during this week’s episode of NXT She faced Davenport on NXT this week and ended up short of picking up a win. This also led to a major 391-day streak ending for the future star power of the WWE women’s division.

It has been reported by Ringside News that this defeat marked Nikkita Lyons’ first singles defeat in 391 days with the last one coming against Zoey Stark on the December 14, 2022 episode. It’s yet to be seen what WWE NXT bookings hold for the Lioness of the brand but the ongoing feud isn’t seemingly over.

Nikkita Lyons has a history with Davenport as the latter took her out of action after a parking lot assault in a kayfabe manner. It was never revealed who was behind the attack until the blonde-head made her comeback and it also led to this match on NXT as she looked forward to settling the score. It didn’t turn out the way the returnee would have wanted but we can assume that she will get her chance.

In the match, Nikkita Lyons dominated with a vertical suplex and a powerful kick. But Davenport shifted the momentum by focusing on the surgically repaired leg of her opponent which was further damaged from an earlier collision with the ring post. Then in the closing moments, Davenport came up with a chop block to Lyons’ leg and followed up with her knee finisher to secure the decisive finisher.

It was on the December 5 edition of NXT that Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail, Kiana James, and Roxanne Perez in a Fatal-4-Way Match to qualify for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. Once that match was over, WWE hosted an official summit to give us a preview of the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

As the five participants of the match were boasting about their accomplishments, Blair Davenport pointed out that she took out several members of the WWE NXT women’s division, including Sol Ruca and Nikkita Lyons. Once that bombshell was dropped, the latter made her TV return to seek vengeance and kick off her returning storyline.