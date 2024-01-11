Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Eyes Return At WWE PLE

WWE is approaching the first premium live event of the year namely Royal Rumble 2024 waiting to be held on January 27th. This particular event brings along all the uncertainties and these keep the spark on regarding the potential returns waiting on the Road to Wrestlemania 40.

Rey Mysterio is one of those names who is currently out of action with an injury, but he is eyeing a return at Royal Rumble 2024. The former WWE World Champion has been sidelined with an injury due to a knee surgery that was performed a few weeks ago. His absence from television was caused in a kayfabe way by an attack from Santos Escobar while in reality, it was a planned procedure because Mysterio needed to get a procedure done on his knee.

Recovering from this sudden setback, Rey Mysterio is determined to make a quick return to the ring where he could be a part of Wrestlemania. While speaking to Baker Banter, The Master of 619 mentioned that he’s already engaged in physical therapy and he sounded positive to be back in action in time for Royal Rumble 2024.

“I’m really working hard on my physical therapy,” Mysterio stated. “I just had knee surgery, thanks to Santos Escobar, and his time will come eventually. I do hope that I can return for the Rumble, if not shortly after that. I am working very hard to make my return as soon as possible.”

As the conversation progressed, Mysterio also expressed her desire to win the Royal Rumble 2024 men’s division match, he may opt to go after Seth Rollins for his WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40. Mysterio has seen Seth Rollins growing in front of his eyes and he can’t think of a better option to renew the rivalry with The Visionary.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & 25 More TBD

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & 25 More TBD