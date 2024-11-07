NXT Deadline 2024 will be back as the next WWE premium live event as confirmed on WWE programming, last night. In an in-ring segment during the November 6 episode of NXT, the general manager of the show, Ava declared the whereabouts of the upcoming PLE from WWE’s third brand. It was confirmed the PLE will go down from Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, December 7 at the historic Minneapolis Armory arena.

As such, two major matches for NXT Deadline 2024 were also hinted at in the latest bygone episode of NXT from the ECW arena in Philadelphia, last night. In one of the major attractions from the weekly episode, Ridge Holland & Ethan Page defeated WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley.

In the final sequence of the match, Holland pinned Williams which should earn Holland a title match opportunity at NXT Deadline 2024. After the tag team match was over, the heels attacked Trick after the match, but Bubba saved him. D-Von Dudley then made a surprise return to WWE programming and brought a table with him. Bubba and Trick then double-chokeslammed Page through the table.

In the main event of this week’s NXT, Zaria, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace & Kelani Jordan defeated the NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & The Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match. Zaria accidentally speared Grace during the match but she also pinned the champion Perez for her team. This outcome should earn Zaria a title match opportunity at NXT Deadline 2024.

NXT Deadline 2024: Iron Survivor Challenge returning

The confirmation has also come regarding the return of the Iron Survivor Challenge Match as part of the NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event. The headliner matches from both the men’s and women’s divisions will crown the respective winners having the highest points within the time limit of 25-minute. The winners will get future title match opportunities for the NXT and NXT women’s championships.

There’s no update on the participants of the Iron Survivor Challengers the names for these matches at NXT Deadline 2024 will be picked through qualifiers set to begin from next week onward. For the time being, the card for the November 13 episode stands as follows,

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches begin

– NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Kelani Jordan

– Nikkita Lyons vs. Adriana Rizzo

– Ava to announce next challengers for Nathan Frazer & Axiom’s NXT Tag Team titles