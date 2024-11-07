Continuing their feud that started last month, Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Title against Kris Statlander at the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event. While the match was teased over these past weeks on AEW programming, the official announcement came last night via AEW’s social media accounts.

After the match confirmation came for AEW Full Gear 2024, a further segment was there featuring the duo on last night’s Dynamite on TBS Network. Statlander was accidentally hit by a car that was being driven by Mone’s assistant, Kamille. As Mone angrily told Kamille to check what happened, Statlander quickly recovered from her fallen state and dragged Mone out of the car to kick off a brawl.

A feud between Mone and Kris has begun at WrestleDream, with things escalating after Statlander defeated Mone’s associate Kamille, last week on Dynamite. On the November 2nd episode of AEW Collision, Statlander featured in a backstage promo and challenged Mone for the TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear 2024. Mone never made any response to the challenge.

In her promo on Collision, Statlander noted that she ran through Mercedes’s ‘Brickhouse’ when she defeated Kamille on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. She said that Mercedes acts like she’s better than everyone while she is afraid and that’s why she keeps herself safe in a separate locker room.

It was also noted by Statlander that she walked into last year’s Full Gear as the TBS Champion, and this year at AEW Full Gear 2024, she’ll walk out with the title. Following the proclamation, the official announcement regarding this match came during Dynamite.

AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view takes place Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Multiple matches for the annual show have been announced, thus far and it goes as follows:

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

– Jay White vs. Hangman Page

– MJF vs. either Adam Page or Roderick Strong

– Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall

– Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

– Four-way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. three teams TBA