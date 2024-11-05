Away from professional wrestling, former WWE Superstar Emma is enjoying a personal life with another ex-fellow WWE star Madcap Moss. After walking the aisle, together, they’re currently gearing up to experience parenthood. The celebration of pregnancy just got better with a recent bash that revealed the gender of their soon-to-arrive baby.

Recently, Emma shared a video on her Instagram account showing herself and Madcap/Riddick Moss at their gender reveal party. After a short countdown, they announced that they were going to have a baby boy. As the couple is seemingly happy with the baby’s gender announcement, they also asked fans in the comments for suggestions on names for their child.

“Now we gotta think of names!!! 🥰 Any suggestions? There’s one name that seems obvious based on the due date… Let’s see if someone guesses it 😜,” Emma added in her post.

Emma and Madcap Moss got married in early March of 2024

As reported in early March of this year, Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, and her longtime boyfriend, Mike Rallis FKA Riddick Moss from the WWE alumni section got married in a picturesque mountainside ceremony at Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii. The couple had significance behind choosing the venue as it bridged the gap between Melbourne, Australia, and Minnesota, from where the two have originated, as revealed through a report by People.

Six months later in September on social media, Emma further declared the news of her pregnancy with Moss. She was congratulated by numerous professional wrestlers those she’s previously worked in and out of the WWE.

Emma is one of those few wrestlers who experienced multiple WWE releases throughout her career. Many assumed that her return under the Triple H regime in 2022 would finally give her the opportunity in the mainstay scene of the WWE after a long wait. But nothing changed for her in the company and the returning title match against Ronda Rousey remained the best that she could have expected.

As for Moss, many expected him to get pushed in the mid-card following his organic babyface turn during the feud against Baron Corbin. However, WWE also released him from the contract shortly after Emma’s release.