NXT No Mercy 2024 is going to be the next premium live event under WWE’s third banner where top titles from the brand will be on the line. As revealed on this week’s episode, both the NXT and the NXT Women’s Championships will be defended by the respective champions on the show while the exact lineup for the match will be declared, next week.

During the August 13 episode of NXT, it was announced that Wes Lee will take on Pete Dunne, and TNA’s Joe Hendry in a triple threat match on next week’s episode. This will be a number-one contender’s match with the winner challenging Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy 2024.

WWE NXT: Two Championships Change Hands On August 13 Episode

Meanwhile, Lee is also eager to face his former MSK partner Nash Carter, now known as Zach Wentz in TNA. Last week, Lee turned on Wentz as well as Trey Miguel after the trio came up short of winning the NXT tag team gold. Then Lee wanted to face Wentz in a match at NXT No Mercy 2024 during a promo session.

Lee also noted how Wentz was released by WWE after his controversial photos were out on the internet without saying it, directly. Wentz then headed to TNA Wrestling where he reunited with Miguel to re-form The Rascalz. The ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA also helped them to appear on NXT in recent weeks.

Plans For Roman Reigns On Long-Term Revealed Following 2024 WWE Return

NXT No Mercy 2024: Women’s Title to be defended at WWE PLE

Also at NXT No Mercy 2024, the NXT Women’s Championship will be on the line where the champion Roxanne Perez will defend against the winner of a Gauntlet Match. The challenger for this title match will be determined, next week on NXT after Jaida Parker, Karmen Petrovic, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, Sol Ruca, and Adriana Rizzo compete in this gauntlet.

It was reported in July by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that the next NXT No Mercy 2024 will be the next premium live event under the NXT banner which is scheduled to go down on Sunday, September 1 in Denver, Colorado. Later, WWE confirmed the update as they also announced the Ball Arena to be the host of the PLE.