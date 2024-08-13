Creating one of the greatest moments in WWE history, Roman Reigns returned on television at SummerSlam, going after Solo Sikoa instead of Cody Rhodes. Then he was also present on SmackDown last week, again targeting the new version of The Bloodline Rules by Solo Sikoa. After single-handedly decimating The Bloodline, the message is clear and that he disapproves Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief.

In the latest, the long-term plans for Roman Reigns have also been revealed where he is likely to square off in the ring with the new Bloodline members, one by one. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Jacob Fatu is strategically being kept off television as WWE doesn’t want him to confront The Original Tribal Chief.

WWE Raw: Former Champion Out Of Action For 3 Months After Knee Injury

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu is being saved for a future date

The strategy is to preserve Fatu’s strong status appeal by not having him encounter Roman Reigns by any means as others would have to sell for him in the coming days. It was further stated that WWE plans to hold off on a match between these two until the timing is right. For the time being, the current focus remains the two Tribal Chiefs of the Bloodline with Fatu expected to be introduced at a later stage.

“They want to keep Jacob Fatu special by not bumping around for Roman Reigns. So he’s going to be gone when Roman Reigns is around until whenever the time is right to hook them up,” Meltzer stated.

“That’s the situation. I can’t say he’s not hurt but everything that’s happening was planned to happen, I can say that, as far as avoiding those two locking up for now until later when they will lock up. I think they want Roman with Solo first and then Jacob Fatu after that.”

John Cena Doesn’t “Want To Continue For Ego Or Financial Gain” After 2025 WWE Retirement

It should be noted that Fatu is also dealing with a legit injury which gives one more reason to the WWE to keep him off the scene. But reports also revealed that he is expected to return this month. Therefore, it remains to be seen when The Tribal Chief and Samoan Werewolf will have a face-to-face interaction on Smackdown.

On the August 9, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns returned to his Island of Relevancy at the end of the show and went after Solo Sikoa, before Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa intervened. The latter duo was destructed by the former undisputed WWE champion while Solo retreated.