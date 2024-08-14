In the main event of the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT, the tag team championships changed hands as Chase U cohorts Andre Chase and Ridge Holland defeated Nathan Frazer and Axiom in this match to win the Tag Team Titles. The title change seemed evident as the former champions could barely co-exist during this match.

Axiom and Frazer miscommunicated throughout the match and it once seemed that Frazer would turn on Axiom. Thus, Chase U got to begin their second reign with the WWE NXT tag team titles. Previously, Andre Chase won the tag titles with Duke Hudson in 2023 while Holland secured the first title win of his WWE career by ending Frazer & Axiom’s title that lasted for 126 days.

WWE NXT Heritage Cup also changed hands as the No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate Charlie Dempsey defeated Tony D’Angelo, last night to win it back for his faction. Dempsey scored a 2-1 win over D’Angelo in this Heritage Cup match after Wren Sinclair interfered in favor of Dempsey in the match.

Thus, D’Angelo’s reign with the Heritage Cup came to an end after 92 days while this marks the second Heritage Cup win for Dempsey, who is also the only WWE Superstar to have captured the cup more than once beside Noam Dar. The interference finish might also set up a rematch between D’Angelo and Dempsey in the upcoming WWE NXT premium live event, No Mercy set for Sunday, September 1 in Denver, Colorado.

Another championship defense went down on the latest episode of WWE NXT where the North American Champion Oba Femi defended against WWE Raw Superstar Otis and he was successful in retaining.

WWE NXT August 20 episode match card

Next week’s WWE NXT takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida where two number-one contender’s matches will be there on the card which is given below,

– NXT Championship number one contender’s match: Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne vs. Joe Hendry

– NXT Women’s Championship number one contender’s gauntlet match: Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca vs. Adriana Rizzo

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

– Lola Vice vs. Wendy Choo