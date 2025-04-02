The WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 match card started shaping up on the latest bygone weekly episode of NXT on The CW Network. The show started with the general manager Ava & Stephanie Vaquer coming out to address the championship scenario.

Stephanie announced that she was vacating the NXT Women’s North American Title and will only remain the NXT Women’s Champion. Ava thereby announced that there will be a Six-Woman Ladder Match to crown the new NXT Women’s North American Champion at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Vaquer will get to hand-pick her opponent at Stand & Deliver for the NXT Women’s Title, and that name is yet to be declared. As a matter of fact, Vaquer agreed to vacate the mid-card title in the first place with the condition that she herself would choose her next championship match opponent.

As for the next NXT Women’s North American, qualifiers have already begun on NXT to fill up the available spots in the announced gimmick match. In the first such bout, Zaria defeated Lash Legend to get injected into the Six-Woman Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s North American Title at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025. In the second bout, Kelani Jordan defeated Roxanne Perez to qualify for the same bout.

Vaquer defeated Giulia to win the NXT Women’s title at Roadblock last month, becoming a double champion since she already held the NXT Women’s North American Title. Last week, she successfully defended both titles, first defeating Jaida Parker to retain the NXT Women’s title and then defeating Fallon Henley in the main event to retain the North American title. Thus, NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 will mark her second title defense.

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 premium live event will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada, just hours before Wrestlemania 41 Night One. The announced match card for the show to be streamed through Peacock in the United States and Netflix in the rest of the world, goes as follows,

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans in a triple threat

– Ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

– NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against TBA