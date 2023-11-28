NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Officially Announced By WWE In February

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 edition has officially been announced as the WWE premium live event calendar for next year keeps getting loaded up. With TKO taking things over for the WWE brand, the company has big plans in place for 2024 and that includes a big pay-per-view for the second month of next year.

WWE has previously confirmed Royal Rumble in January and Elimination Chamber in February from the main roster. Now, WWE’s third brand will be presenting NXT Vengeance Day 2024 in February. As announced by the company, this show will go down from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday, February 4th.

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 will be the first premium live event under WWE’s third-brand banner for next year. Also, the announcement on WWE’s part marked a significant milestone as it will be the first-ever NXT premium live event to be held in Tennessee. That being said, the WWE fanbase present in Tennessee will be up for a treat as they can witness some of NXT’s biggest Superstars in action in a WWE Network/Peacock Specials.

Tickets for NXT Vengeance Day 2024 are scheduled to go on sale starting Friday, December 8 at 10 AM CT. Fans can book their tickets via www.ticketmaster.com from that day onward while there will be exclusive pre-sale opportunities for enthusiastic fans who want to book their seats, earlier for the show.

Advertised superstars for NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE

For the time being, NXT Vengeance Day 2024 has been advertising NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, and many more regular stars of the NXT brand. It’s safe to assume that this NXT show is bound to deliver some unforgettable moments and actions while bringing the best entertainment possible for the fans.

Official match bookings for NXT Vengeance Day 2024 are expected to begin once the NXT Deadline passes by in early December to wrap up WWE’s premium live event schedule for this year. The tradition of hosting Vengeance Day, this year only in the main event of which the then NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller to retain his title in a Steel Cage Match.