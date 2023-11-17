Roman Reigns’ WWE Wrestling Performance Down By 79% In 2023

After making his main roster debut in the fall of 2012, Roman Reigns became a workhorse in the WWE by working regularly. For years, he was in one of the top positions when it came down to wrestling matches on an annual basis. But those days of seeing him on regular TV are over and that essentially toned down his wrestling performance.

In a report from Sescoops, it was stated that just six weeks into the end of the year, Roman Reigns has wrestled only 11 matches in 2023. This is a remarkable 79% drop from last year. At this point, no matches are scheduled for him until January. The expectation is that he will only return on or before Royal Rumble 2024 to kick off the Road to Wrestlemania 40.

Roman Reigns only wrestled 11 matches in 2023

A look at the number of television matches Roman Reigns has wrestled over the past several years, including Raw, SmackDown, and PLEs, have also been revealed by the source,

2017: 145

2018: 129

2019: 99

2020: 33

2021: 61

2022: 52

2023: 11

Starting from the summer of 2020, Roman Reigns has gone on to become a wrestling royalty in modern-day pro wrestling which was further solidified with an unprecedented title reign that has lasted for 1,170+ days as champion, the longest in over 35 years. However, some fans are skeptical about the run since he barely puts the title on the line since Wrestlemania 38 in 2022.

Roman Reigns successfully defended his title at Crown Jewel 2023

In the main event of Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the match, Solo Sikoa appeared on the stage alongside Jimmy Uso to provide leverage on Roman. LA paid attention to Jimmy as Roman took advantage and hit a Superman Punch followed by a Spear through the barricade to pick up the win and continue with his historic title run.

Roman Reigns returned to TV in the season premiere of Smackdown in early October. The expectation was that he was scheduled to compete in the two premium live events set for this month, Crown Jewel 2023 and then at Survivor Series WarGames. But that’s not the case as WWE pulled him off the final PLE of 2023 given he only wrestles on specific occasions.

