Survivor Series 2023: Reason WWE Brought Back CM Punk After 10 Years

In the main event of Survivor Series 2023, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn defeated Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) in the Men’s WarGames match. But this match didn’t end the PLE as the best-kept secret of the entire show was reserved for the very last.

Walked down the ramp of the Survivor Series 2023 was none other than CM Punk. With rumors surrounding all over the internet regarding his return at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois, most of the reliable reports claimed that the return wasn’t on the card for last evening. But it eventually happened to send the pro-wrestling world into a frenzy.

Survivor Series 2023: Randy Orton Returns To Help His Team Win At WWE WarGames

Once Survivor Series 2023 was over, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared at the post-show conference to shed light on the massive return that happened after almost a decade. Per his comments, CM Punk’s return came together very quickly but it’s been a long time coming.

Triple H excited to welcome CM Punk back at Survivor Series 2023

People do talk about CM Punk which will benefit the WWE in a long-term basis. He’s someone who can stir things up with ease and WWE wants to utilize that power. Things came together for this return at Survivor Series 2023, super quick and WWE was able to keep things very quiet. Triple H also admitted that both of them are different human beings now and it’s a different company that is thrilled to have the former champion back.

“I’m extremely excited. You know, a lot of time has gone by, almost ten years, and if you’re the same person you were ten years ago, you’re messed up. Everyone grows, everyone changes. I’m a different person. He’s a different person. It’s a different company, and we’re all on the even starting ground. What’s next for CM Punk? That will be interesting, won’t it?” Triple H sounded exciting about the future of CM Punk following Survivor Series 2023.

“I’m interested to see it myself. Whatever it is, it’s gonna be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

CM Punk was fired from AEW earlier this year after an alleged backstage incident with Jack Perry at All In PPV in England. From that point he was speculated to make a groundbreaking return to the WWE although it was mostly denied by the sources, leading up to Survivor Series 2023. Now that it has happened, only time will tell what’s in store for him in the WWE.