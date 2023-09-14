Plans For Becky Lynch After Becoming WWE NXT Women’s Champion

This week, Becky Lynch showed up on her old stomping grounds of NXT and it didn’t take her long to get straight to the top by winning the women’s title. Now that she’s the top titleholder of the NXT brand that brings an even bigger question about which brand she will now belong to.

Ringside News asked around their sources from the main roster WWE creative team about Becky Lynch and her status after her NXT return. They asked back in return, “aren’t a lot of main roster performers doing stints in NXT while still remaining on the main roster?”

“Look At Us, Controlling The Business,” Becky Lynch After Title Win On WWE NXT

Becky Lynch to appear on both Raw and NXT

It was also asked by RSN whether Becky Lynch is taking a break from the main roster to focus on NXT but they were told, “Not that I’ve heard of.” It essentially means that WWE plans to have Becky Lynch continue as NXT Women’s Champion on the main roster as well as on the NXT brand. This will be much like Dominik Mysterio and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley who mostly appear on both Raw and NXT shows, simultaneously.

In the main event of the latest episode of WWE NXT, Becky Lynch defeated the former champion Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women’s Title and thereby proved the swinging rumors true of a new champion on the NXT brand.

In the closing moments of the match, Stratton reversed the Manhandle Slam with a roll-up for a two-count. Stratton then went for the third PME which would also be missed but THE MAN would quickly nail Stratton with the Manhandle Slam for a clean pin-fall win.

Becky Lynch cut an emotional promo after her title win on NXT

After the win, Becky Lynch cut a promo to the NXT fans for their support and the belief that she would go to the top. The Orlando crowd responded with “you deserve it,” chants to again let their expressions know about the superstar who previously didn’t have the opportunity to win the NXT Women’s Title.

“Guys I just wanna say thank you so much. When I came over here nobody thought I had a shot at winning anything and because you people, because of you constantly supporting me, spurring me on, believing in me this has all been possible,” Becky Lynch stated in a heartfelt promo.

“We deserve it! More than anything what I want to do, I don’t want to just take this, go home and go over to Raw. I want to be here with you I want to represent this brand, I want to be a fighting champion for all of you. So thank you, I appreciate you, I love you, get home safe you’ve been amazing.”