Rumors of the NXT landscape were essentially altered after Giulia made her move to the WWE at the NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event, last weekend. She was quick to make an impact by coming out and focusing on the NXT Women’s Championship held by Roxanne Perez.

Then in the headliner segment of the latest bygone episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez was out in the ring to boast about her win over Jaida Parker at No Mercy to retain her title. That was when the lights again went out and out came Giulia to the ring for the very first time on a weekly episode of WWE NXT. She quickly took out Chelsea Green before turning her attention to Perez.

As stated in her promo, Giulia said that she wanted a title match on the premiere episode of NXT on CW on October 1 and that’s likely to be confirmed in due course. According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, the most likely spot for the contender’s match against Perez will take place on NXT’s first episode of the CW network, next month which will also air live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Giulia vs. Perez feud was planned since Wrestlemania XL

It was also added by Brennan that the plan to have Giulia feud with Perez has been in the pipeline since her initial appearance at NXT Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania 40 weekend, the same event in which Perez won her title. While there’s no update on whether Perez knew about these plans and that it wouldn’t be a surprise if Perez had been kept out of the plan on purpose.

Giulia making her debut in the WWE has been a matter of discussion with some initially believing that she would show up at NXT Heatwave in July. However, Brennan also confirmed that No Mercy was always locked in to be the place to arrive in the WWE as it gave her time to fulfill her duties in Japan with Marigold. This included the extra show that she worked on August 25 where she wrestled a gauntlet match against some of the female talents of Marigold.