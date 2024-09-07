Over the past several months, Liv Morgan has essentially earned the reputation of the top heel star power on WWE’s Raw female roster. With the Women’s World Championship around her waist, she has completed the revenge tour that started in January 2024. This mostly happened to target Rhea Ripley for previously injuring her.

A feud against MAMI had been a key aspect of the current red brand of the women’s division and now the champion wants to wrap things up. With the top title as well as Dirty Dom by her side, Liv Morgan is in no mood to continue her beef with Ripley but she does expect a rematch against her at next month’s WWE Bad Blood premium live event.

During an appearance on The Big Show with Rusic and Rose, Liv Morgan discussed her storyline angle with Rhea Ripley and she had said that she hopes to put an end to Ripley at WWE Bad Blood. Willing to keep her focus on the women’s world championship and her man, Dominik, she has nothing more to do with Ripley.

“I want for her to be gone right now,” Liv Morgan said. “I want Daddy Dom and I to go and live our best lives and not be annoyed with the Terror Twins [Ripley and Damian Priest] anymore.”

“I’ve already beaten her. I have my man, my family, my title. I’m kind of done with it at this point. She’s feeling like she needs to start her Brutality Tour, whatever that means, to get back at me. Hopefully, at Bad Blood, I finally put an end to Rhea Ripley.”

Liv Morgan to go to any limits to vanquish Rhea Ripley

Heading into Bash in Berlin, Liv Morgan was previously asked about potentially taking Damian Priest away from Rhea Ripley. Talking about that notion, she said that she would be willing to do anything for her current adversary to put her down,

“I can say that there is no limit to what I’d be willing to do in my quest to completely obliterate Rhea Ripley, so I’ll leave it at that.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

On the September 2 episode of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley made it clear that she is coming after the WWE Women’s World Championship. Dominik Mysterio said that Liv Morgan would gladly accept the challenge, shortly after which the champion attacked Ripley from behind but she was eventually laid out.

Back at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women’s World Championship and it was on this week’s Raw that the champion has touched down the 100-day landmark of her title reign.