Having a not-so-great past with professional wrestling, Tiffany Stratton admittedly had no plans with the sport until one day she came about watching an episode of Smackdown. Seeing Charlotte Flair pulling off some stunning moves motivated her that she could also perform those and this could be a fair career option for her.

Since her arrival to the WWE, Tiffany Stratton impressed many people during her run on NXT, as well as her performance in the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match. Since her move to the main roster, she has picked up wins over the likes of Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Michin’. Now, it seems that she is gearing herself up for a potential showdown with the number one draft pick of the 2024 edition.

Ex-WWE Star Nikki Bella Seeking For Divorce Lawyer Following Husband’s Arrest

Tiffany Stratton found a similarity with Bianca Belair in the WWE

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Tiffany Stratton explained that she is very similar to top WWE Smackdown talent Belair and that she looks forward to facing her. But Belair isn’t the only name that’s on the list for having potential dream matches,

“I feel like Bianca and I have similar backgrounds, similar styles. She calls herself the EST. She may have been the EST with her other opponents, but she has never faced anyone like Tiffany Stratton. So, she isn’t going to be the EST anymore. I think there are so many amazing matches lined up for me. Me against Asuka. Me against Charlotte. Me against Io Sky. I’m so excited for the future.”

“They Were So Amazing And So Welcoming,” Chelsea Green On WWE Universe In Saudi Arabia

After coming to the main roster, Tiffany Stratton and Bianca Belair have already crossed paths twice. The first time it happened during the former main roster debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble where Belair lasted until the final five, and the other lasted until the final four. The second was they met was at an Elimination Chamber match where both of them were unsuccessful at winning a shot at the WWE Women’s World Championship at Wrestlemania.

At the very tender age of just 24, Tiffany Stratton made a splash on the WWE Universe by becoming the NXT Women’s Champion. With that title, WWE had also presented her on the mainstay brand of Raw, Smackdown, or even at the pay-per-view events before eventually sending her to the blue brand in early 2024.