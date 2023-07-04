Just like his pendant finishing maneuver “RKO outa nowhere”, Randy Orton could probably be gearing up for a shocking return to the WWE, later this year. It’s been a long time since WWE’s trusted shoulder had shown up on TV and no such positive update was available regarding his return due to a fatal injury. Overcoming all of those, the legendary WWE Superstar could well be on his way back to the WWE.

Insider source BWE tweeted out to tease an upcoming return to the WWE. Along with an animated gif, the post, “Prep urself for a comeback shortly.” The caption of the animated gif said “outta nowhere” to indicate that the tease was made regarding Randy Orton.

BWE then followed up with a Nic Cage photo and said, “Why yall thought it was Randy?” to disappoint who was thinking of The Apex Predator of the WWE. Probably, the source was suggesting the reported return of Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank 2023 from this past weekend.

However, a recent report from Ringside News did offer some clarification on the superstar who wasn’t part of the WWE Draft. Many thought that delaying his return could be happening due to a heart attack which isn’t true, at all.

Randy Orton set for a WWE return in late 2023

A tenured source in the company also confirmed to the source that there has been a planned return date for the former WWE Champion. It was not noted when this will happen, but it’s not likely to happen this summer,

“Randy Orton did not have a heart attack. Randy Orton has a return date in the future, it’s not this summer but it is in this calendar year.”

The 14-Time WWE World Heavyweight Champion was out of action with a back injury. He was last seen in action in May 2022 on an episode of Smackdown after which he was written off WWE programming due to a vicious storyline assault by Roman Reigns.

Reports claimed that the superstar had to undergo back fusion surgery to fix his back problems. Due to him getting sidelined, Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was canceled in the main event of Summerslam 2022.