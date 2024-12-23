CM Punk has been active on WWE programming since his short hiatus that came after a Hell in a Cell win over Drew McIntyre in October. After performing at the Survivor Series WarGames Match, last month, he will now be back in action for WWE’s Holiday tour that commences through December 26th.

WWE has its tradition of hosting an annual show at the famous Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City and they will be back for the show, this Thursday night. To load things up, CM Punk has officially been added to the match card of the show for a match. As per the official Twitter/x handle of The Garden in NY, he’s set to face Ludwig Kaiser in a first singles bout.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser at the annual @WWE Live Holiday Tour at The Garden on Dec 26! 🎟️: https://t.co/t3oomQPbys pic.twitter.com/eCwAodojME — MSG (@TheGarden) December 21, 2024

Apart from CM Punk, further lineups for the WWE MSG show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY, Rey Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre. Previous reports suggested that a Steel Cage Match between Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed was scheduled for the show, but it was called off due to an injury that Reed sustained at Survivor Series.

CM Punk set to work his second annual WWE MSG show

The December 26 show will mark CM Punk’s second straight year working in the WWE MSG show. Last year, he defeated Dominik Mysterio in his first WWE match since the 2014 Royal Rumble upon returning to his hometown of Chicago at Survivor Series. WrestleTix reports that 10,189 tickets have been distributed for this MSG edition.

Heading into WWE’s Holiday tour, Dr. Chris Featherstone on Twitter also revealed that fans in Chicago will get a special treat on December 29th which rolls down from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois. CM Punk is reportedly set to face Gunther in a Steel Cage Match for the World Heavyweight Championship on the show although a confirmation on WWE’s part is yet to arrive.

For the time being, CM Punk has shifted his focus back on his feud with Seth Rollins after wrapping up an almost year-long rivalry with Drew McIntyre. This comes after aiding Roman Reigns & The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames against the Bew Bloodline.