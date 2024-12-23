If the recent updates are any indication then international WWE premium live events will only increase from this point onward. After expanding their reach through the Netflix deal that kicks off in 2025, more unique locations are to be scouted for global shows as WWE looks forward to catering with more live shows to the audience outside the United States.

According to the reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, discussions are underway to make Mexico City a location for an international premium live event of WWE. Mexico has always been a historic location related to professional wrestling, and as such, it should be a suitable site for a future WWE spectacle.

Mexico City already draws wrestling tourism thanks to CMLL’s weekly shows at the Arena Mexico, which contributes a small amount to financial incentives from local governments. Besides, venues like Arena Ciudad (Mexico City Arena) have proven to be capable of hosting bigger events, like AAA’s TripleMania events and WWE’s recent July tour, which seemingly paved the way for an upcoming WWE premium live event.

Over the past few years, Rey Mysterio, a WWE icon and Mexican wrestling legend, raised his voice advocating for a major WWE event in Mexico, and his demands will possibly be met through this WWE premium live event in the pipeline.

“Mexican fans deserve something special,” Mysterio stated after the company’s successful July event in Arena Ciudad where another local talent, Stephanie Vaquer also made her in-ring debut following her high-profile departure from CMLL.

In a recent interview on the Sports Business Journal Sports Media podcast, executive VP of talent relations and head of communications Chris Legentil also affirmed that their current reach of 150 countries worldwide will only grow with Netflix, and as such more international WWE premium live events should be waiting for the audience.

Current WWE premium live event schedule for 2025

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey