A set of massive announcements came as part of the WWE Raw-Netflix kick-off event, this week at the WWE headquarters to shake things up for the upcoming arrival of WWE content on the global OTT giant. During the media session, CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins was heavily promoted to be the main event for the January show but the original plan calls for something different.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat is expected to be the actual main event of the night meaning that this match will close the event. As such, Rollins vs. Punk is being marketed as a main event match for WWE Raw’s Netflix debut rather than the final match, a strategy the company often uses in the past, such as for bigger shows like WrestleMania.

Reports from the source also affirm that a “Tribal Chief Championship” as part of the ongoing feud between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa is also coming on the WWE Raw Netflix debut episode. The rivalry between these two is centered on who the true Tribal Chief is. At Survivor Series: WarGames, Roman pinned Solo in a match featuring the OG Bloodline with CM Punk against the New Bloodline with Bronson Reed.

On the WWE Raw-Netflix premiere episode, the two will collide in a Tribal Combat match for the Ula Fala. In an update to this match, WrestleVotes’ Twitter account suggests that a title has been proposed especially for The Bloodline that would be similar in concept to The Rock’s “People’s Championship.” There’s no update on when the title will officially be introduced on WWE programming,

“Sources indicate WWE has discussed introducing a Tribal Chief Championship into the storyline between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, similar to the People’s Championship presented to The Rock at WrestleMania earlier this year.”

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Main Event Match)

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix