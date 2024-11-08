WWE premium live events have their own categories in the yearly calendar. WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series are considered as the Big-Fours while WWE now also adds Money in the Bank into the list to make the count a Big-Five. The remaining WWE Network specials are often considered as B-Level events.

One such B-Level WWE premium live event was the returning Bad Blood in early October. Loaded with tons of nostalgia, WWE brought the event back with several legendary names onboard. Multiple returns also went down on the same night to make it one of the most successful events of this year as earlier predicted by Cody Rhodes.

As such, Bad Blood has reportedly been dubbed as the most successful B-level WWE premium live event of 2024. Emanating from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the success of the bygone PLE was further credited to the involvement of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and The Bloodline in top matches of that night.

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a source revealed that these top stars played pivotal roles in driving fan interest and anticipation for the early October WWE premium live event.

“Cody is a workhorse champion who makes people happy they’ve engaged the product. Punk is the legit attraction he always wanted to be. The Bloodline business is booming,” Meltzer reported regarding WWE’s internal feelings about these top talents.

Bad Blood WWE premium live event had several engaging content for the fans

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes headlined the WWE premium live event in Atlanta as he teamed up with Roman Reigns to battle Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline in a tag team match. Fans were majorly invested in a unique pairing of Rhodes and Reigns at the PLE. Keeping their beef aside, they were able to pick up the win.

Bad Blood also brought out the nostalgia with CM Punk battling Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of the WWE premium live event. The Rock also made a surprise return at the end of the show, creating a major buzz on social media. Additionally, the likes of Goldberg and Raquel Rodriguez also surprised the fans via returns and kept the fans vested in the PLE content.