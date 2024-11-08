Team bestie (Trish Stratus and Lita) from WWE’s Attitude Era still remains intact in and outside of the company. The two WWE Hall of Famers have already solidified their legacies in the WWE as two of the most iconic and popular female Superstars in the history of the company. While it’s been a couple of years since they last worked together inside the ring, a reunion is set for them for an upcoming event.

Over the past few days, both Trish Stratus and Lita had been posting cryptic hints on social media, leaving fans curious about their upcoming joint venture. It was finally revealed by the former on her social media account that “Team Bestie” would be hosting an event together at the Galaxy Con on December 6th in Columbus, Ohio.

It was also revealed by Trish Stratus on Twitter that tickets were now on sale, and the first 100 buyers would receive a special gift from the duo,

“We’re baaa-aaaack! #TeamBestie is hosting an event and we want you to hang with us at #GalaxyConColumbus TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! Visit http://TeamBestie.com to get yours! ✨The first 100 purchases will receive a special gift from us, so – GO! 🏃‍♀️🏃🏻🏃🏽‍♂️”

Trish Stratus and Lita to celebrate their historic match in December

Trish Stratus and Lita previously appeared together at Comic Con Northern Ireland and they teased that something big will go down to mark the two-decade anniversary of their first-ever main event match on Raw that went down on December 4 in 2004. It wasn’t noted whether WWE has some big plans regarding that match or if they will organize something to commemorate the occasion.

“We are definitely coming up on the 20th anniversary of a certain match. Can anyone remember what it is? It’s our main event match, and it’s still talked about to this day,” Trish Stratus stated.

It appears that Team Bestie’s appearance at the Galaxy Con comes as a result of this above-mentioned celebration given WWE hasn’t confirmed anything regarding Trish Stratus and Lita’s historic main event match that went down twenty years ago. It was the first time instance where two female talents of the company headlined a weekly episode of Raw, making it a historic occasion.