WWE Raw moving to Netflix is being touted to be a revolutionary step in the history of professional wrestling as the content will expand even more across the globe. The future platform is also likely to offer live broadcasts for WWE’s flagship programming in unusual timeslots outside the United States territory given WWE officials stay firm on their stances.

WWE is set to have a blast in March 2025 with an eleven-city international tour on the Road to WrestleMania that will also mark a historic move for the company as it will stay over the pond for almost three weeks.

The tour will take WWE’s top talents through Barcelona, Spain; Dortmund, Germany; Hannover, Germany; Brussels, Belgium; Bologna, Italy; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Nottingham, England; Glasgow, Scotland; Vienna, Austria; Amsterdam, Netherlands; and London, England and thus multiple WWE Raw and Smackdown episodes to be airing from the overseas locales.

WWE Raw is likely to be aired live from UK after Netflix move

In an update from WrestleVotes Radio, WWE Raw programming will already move to Netflix by then and the new host is open to live broadcasts in the afternoon slots rather than the show’s usual 8 PM EST scheduling. This will be a follow-up of WWE’s trend of international premium live events being aired in the afternoon to accommodate a global audience.

“We are told that, after speaking with Netflix sources, that Netflix is absolutely open to the idea of broadcasting those WWE Raw shows live as they happen. Basically, we could be looking at some Monday Afternoon RAW right in the middle of WrestleMania season.”

It was added by the source that while no confirmed decision has been taken, the discussions for this revolutionary move are being discussed among the top officials. While Netflix is on board for doing those live WWE Raw shows as they happen, Smackdown will be airing in the usual tape-delay format from the United Kingdom on the USA Network.

It was during the WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event press conference in Berlin, Germany, that Cody Rhodes officially announced that the premiere date for WWE Raw on Netflix would be on January 6. While it’s yet to be confirmed, the host venue of the debut episode is likely to be the Intuit Dome in LA.