Bio

Rey Mysterio is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active on WWE and he is also WWE Hall of Famer. He is active in the world of professional wrestling at the age of 14 only and the veteran wrestler is considered one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling today. Right now he is working on the SmackDown brand of WWE.

Rey Mysterio Height, Weight, Age & More:

Rey Mysterio is 5’6″ tall and that is also his height. He weighs 175 lbs. In spite of his short size, he had been treated as a main event star in WWE for a large amount of time. He had been a multiple times WWE World Champion. He was born on December 11, 1974 and right now he is 48 year old.

Rey Mysterio: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Rey Mysterio Early Life

Mysterio was born on December 11, 1974. Chula Vista, California is the place where Rey Mysterio born. He always wanted to be a professional wrestler from his very childhood. He grew up watching wrestling. He struggled a lot before finding his big break in WCW back in 1996. He revealed in his Hall of Fame speech that his wife Angie Gutierrez supported him a lot during the period of his struggle.

Who is Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is an American Professional wrestler who currently works on the SmackDown brand of WWE and he is also the current WWE United States champion. He is considered one of the biggest Luchador wrestlers in professional wrestling history and he is also a WWE Hall of Famer.

Rey Mysterio WWE Debut

Mysterio made his WWE debut back in 2002 after the initial brand split of the promotion. Previously he was working for WCW and he was one of the biggest assets of the famous Cruiserweight division of the promotion. Mysterio made his WWE debut against Chavo Guerrero and in his early days, he had been treated as a Cruiserweight.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days Struggle

Rey Mysterio started his professional wrestling career at a very young age of 14. He worked at a Mexican wrestling promotion at first. He was trained by his uncle Rey Misterio who is a legendary professional wrestler. He had to struggle a lot during the early days of his professional wrestling career and he shared the stories of his struggle during his Hall of Fame speech this year.

Breakthrough in AAA

In 1992 he started working in AAA which was Mexico’s best professional wrestling promotion and it was newly opened back then. He was extremely impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world, and his feud with Juventud Guerrera in the AAA was loved by the fans. This feud is still remembered by a lot of fans.

Break in ECW

He worked in AAA for four long years. In 1995 he finally got a big call from ECW, Paul Heyman finally noticed his potential and he signed him for his promotion. He worked in the promotion for less than a year and he had a lot to prove to build a proper future for himself. ECW was one of the top emerging brands of the time.

WCW Debut

In June 1996 he got the biggest call of his career when he got to signed for WCW which was one of the biggest professional wrestling brands of the time. Wrestling legend Konnan helped him a lot in his early days and after he got his big call from WCW, he received a lot of help from another wrestling Legend Dean Malenko.

WCW Cruiserweight Champion

Mysterio became one of the biggest attractions of the Cruiserweight division of WCW. The Cruiserweight division of the promotion was one of the biggest attractions during the time. WWE attempted to recreate the glory of the Cruiserweight division of WCW for multiple times but they failed every time they attempted it.

Mysterio was one of the biggest attractions of the Cruiserweight division of WCW. He won the WCW Cruiserweight Championship for a total of five time, he also won the Cruiserweight Tag Team Championship one time and the WCW World Tag Team Championship three times in total. He had been pretty successful in WCW.

Death of WCW

After WCW died in 2001, he returned to Mexico and had a little break Since his wife was pregnant during the time and he gave birth to Mysterio’s daughter Aalyah. He wanted to give some time to his family. He admitted this incident during his Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. Aalyah has made several appearances in WWE as parts of different storylines.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Rey Mysterio Rey Mysterio Nick Names The Ultimate Underdog, The Master of 619 Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Rey Mysterio Height 5’6” Rey Mysterio Weight 175 lbs. Relationship Status Married Rey Mysterio Net Worth $13 Million Rey Mysterio Eye Color Brown Hair Color Bald Wrestling Debut 1989 Mentor Konnan Rey Mysterio Signature Moves Springboard, Tilt-a-whirl Headscissors takedown, Spinning wheel kick, Baseball slide, Headscissors DDT, Diving Hurcanrana Finishing Move(s) 619, Frog Splash Theme Song / Rey Mysterio Song / Rey Mysterio Music Booyaka 619 Catchphrases *

Rey Mysterio Net Worth & Salary

Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest legends of professional wrestling and his current net worth is somewhere around $13 Million according to reports from acknowledge.com. The site also suggests that the salary of the WWE Hall of Famer is something around $1 Million right now.

Rey Mysterio Family

Mysterio married his long time girlfriend Angie in 1996 and they are living a happy life together in Chula Vista, California. His son Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest stars of WWE right now and he is also the current NXT North American champion. His daughter Aalyah has also made several television appearances in WWE as parts of different storylines.

Rey Mysterio Mentor

A lot of wrestler helped Mysterio in his career, from Dean Malenko WWE Hall of Famer the late great Eddie Guerrero. But if we have to address someone as his mentor it has to be wrestling Legend Konnan. Mysterio revealed Konnan’s contributions to his career and how he helped him to grow as a mentor.

Championships and Accomplishments

Mysterio has won multiple prestigious Championship from all over the world of professional wrestling. In WCW he was one of the biggest stars of the Cruiserweight division where he won multiples along with three WCW World Tag Team titles. He has also been a former three times WWE World Champion. Currently he is strongly holding the WWE United States Championship.

Rey Mysterio Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (1 time), World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WWE Cruiserweight Championship (3 times), WWE Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time), Royal Rumble (2006), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2023), Championship Competition Tournament (2007), Bragging Rights Trophy (2010) – with Team SmackDown (Big Show, Jack Swagger, Alberto Del Rio, Edge, Tyler Reks and Kofi Kingston), WWE Championship Tournament (2011), 21st Triple Crown Champion, 21st Grand Slam Champion, Bumpy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Mexican National Trios Championship (1 time) – with Octagón and Super Muñeco, Mexican National Welterweight Championship (1 time), Lucha Libre World Cup (2015) – with Myzteziz and El Patrón Alberto, AAA Hall of Fame (Class of 2007), Técnico of the Year (2015), CWE World Grand Prix (2017), Lucha Libre Award (2020), The Crash Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time), DWW Championship (1 time), HHW Light Heavyweight Championship (1 time), IWAS Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Konnan, Lucha Underground Trios Championship (1 time) – with Dragon Azteca Jr. and Prince Puma, Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 4 of the top 500 best singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1999, Ranked No. 56 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, WCW Cruiserweight Championship (5 times), WCW Cruiserweight Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Billy Kidman, WCW World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Billy Kidman (1), Konnan (1), and Juventud Guerrera (1) , WWA Lightweight Championship (3 times), WWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rey Misterio Sr., WWA Welterweight Championship (3 times), WWC World Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Flying Wrestler (1995–1997, 2002–2004), Best Wrestling Maneuver (1995) Flip dive into a frankensteiner on the floor, Match of the Year (2002) with Edge vs. Chris Benoit and Kurt Angle, for the WWE Tag Team Championship, WWE No Mercy, October 20, Most Outstanding Wrestler (1996), Rookie of the Year (1992), Worst Feud of the Year (2008) with Kane, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2010) Records Won the Royal Rumble match of 2006 by surviving for the longest time; longest survival record remained intact until 2023

Personal Information

In spite of being an American professional wrestler, Mysterio is of Mexican descent. His wife Angie and he had two children. His elder son Dominik Mysterio is a famous WWE star and the current NXT North American Champion. His daughter Aalyah has also appeared on WWE television on several occasions.

Rey Mysterio cars – Mysterio owns a total of six luxury cars at this moment including a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth $460,000. He also has a Lamborghini Aventador worth $500,000, Audi R8 worth $145,000, Mclaren 12C worth $240,000, Jaguar XKR worth 496,000, and Dodge Challenger RT worth $73,000.

Personal Information Table

Rey Mysterio Real Name / Full Name Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio Birth Date December 11, 1974 Rey Mysterio Age 48 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Birthplace Chula Vista, California Nationality American Hometown Chula Vista, California School/College/University Montgomery High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Catholic Rey Mysterio Ethnicity Mexican Current Residence San Diego, California Hobbies Watching American Football, singing, listening to music Rey Mysterio Tattoo He has a total of 37 tattoos in his whole body

Movies and TV Shows

Mysterio never appeared in any television series but there is an animated series named ‘Booyaka! Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness’ in which he gives voiceover. He also appeared in Ready to Rumble movie which was more of a promotion of WCW. Apart from this mentioned animated series, he also appeared in multiple WWE and WCW video games as playable characters.

Rey Mysterio Wife

Mysterio married her long time girlfriend Angie in 1995. She has made a lot of televised appearances during various storylines of Mysterio. One of the early examples of her on screen appearance was back in 2005 when Mysterio was having the custody of Dominik storyline with Eddie Guerrero. Angie has made more on screen appearances like the recent father vs. son storyline between Rey and Dominik.

Transition to WWE and Success

In 2002, he made his WWE debut in an episode of Smackdown in a match against Chavo Guerrero. WWE maintained his Cruiserweight status upon his main roster debut and he was also a big attraction of the newly founded Cruiserweight division of WWE. Mysterio had been a three times WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Royal Rumble 2006 win

He continued working as a Cruiserweight for a couple of years and his popularity continued to rise. He was so over with the fans during the time that WWE decided to give him a main event push. In 2006 he shocked the entire world when he won the WWE Royal Rumble match and earned the opportunity to face a champion of his choosing at WrestleMania 22.

World Heavyweight Champion

He challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship against Kurt Angle at the event. It was originally at triple threat match which also included Randy Orton. Mysterio shocked the world when he got to win the World Heavyweight Championship. It is said that he got this main event push only because he was extremely over with the fans and finally WWE listened to their fans.

First Release

Mysterio went on to win two more World Championships in the future and he had been an excellent main event star of WWE. Apart from the World Championships, he won other top championships too. He kept on working in WWE till 2015 and he got released from the promotion in the mentioned year.

He spent outside of WWE for 3 years before returning to the promotion in 2018 again. While he was out from WWE he worked on various promotions including on the independent circuit as well. In these three years he won multiple championships from all over the world, including Japan. While he was working in AAA, he remained a witness to the unfortunate death of Perro Aguayo.

Return to WWE

In 2018 he made his return to WWE and this time he had been given a mid card treatment. At a point he was doing a lower mid Card roll where WWE’s focus was to use him as a wrestler to lift talents. Majority of fans were not happy with the way they are favourite Wrestler was being treated in WWE. But after Triple H became the head of creative, his status improved.

Feud with Dominik Mysterio

Last year he started one of the biggest storylines of his career with his son Dominik Mysterio when the younger half of Rey Mysterio decided to go against his own father. The storyline was pretty entertaining and a lot of fans even considered it to the greatest story ever told between the Undertaker and Kane.

This storyline continued until WrestleMania 39 where Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio had a match. This father versus son match was extremely dramatic and very well booked. Rey ended the story for now after he defeated his younger half at WrestleMania 39. The story was pretty well told.

Reformation of LWO

Just before the event, Mysterio reignited the famous WCW faction LWO along with some new members. Mysterio is still pretty much over with the fans. This year he has also been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. This was the first time in WWE history that some working individual got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

United States Champion

He is doing a very good job as the leader of the LWO. Right now he is doing a feud with Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. Recently in an episode of Smackdown, he defeated Theory to win the WWE United States Championship. Mysterio is very much active in the world of pro wrestling right now and he is doing an excellent job.

Iconic Quotes from Rey Mysterio

“For the fans to be able to enjoy a lucha libre match between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio, I think, I don’t want to be flattering myself, but that’s probably some of the best lucha libre matches that I had throughout my career, and we were able to demonstrate it to the fans around the world.”

“I always said when Edge and I were tag team partners that we had great chemistry together. Then we ended up parting our own ways and facing each other, and we found that chemistry again as opponents. It doesn’t matter how you put Edge and myself in the ring, we’re going to make sure that we give you what you pay for.”

“Sometimes when I get asked by younger wrestlers, ‘Do you have any advice for me? What do you think you can help me on?’ and I tell them I think the best advice is to try and outdo yourself. Always be unique, always be creative. I think that was part of my success. I never wanted anybody to be on top of me. I always wanted to be number one.”

“Even when I was a young kid, I always told my uncle that, when I became a wrestler, I wanted to be Rey Mysterio, Jr. and I wanted to wear the mask. I always pictured myself wearing a mask. I dreamed about it for so long. I wanted to be one of those luchadores who wore the mask, the cape, and the fancy outfits..”

“When you’re young, you don’t really think about what’s going on. At least, in my case, I was always so hooked on being so innovative and didn’t worry about what happened yesterday. I just wanted to focus on today and make it better. I was like that every day. I just made sure that every night I was at my best, at the best level I could be.”

“Mascaras’ physique, in terms of symmetry and size, and his style in the ring really made him stand out. He really did live up to his name ‘The Man of 1,000 Masks.’ I think he had 1,000 masks and more. You would really never see him wear the same outfit twice… He was always very, very colorful.”

“Growing up in wrestling, I would see my uncle put on his mask before he walked into auditoriums. The kids would run up to him and ask for autographs and pictures, and seeing him lacing up his boots in the locker room and putting on his mask before heading to the ring, that was all so real to me. That was the modern day superhero to me.”

H/T – brainyquotes.com

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Rey Mysterio

Mysterio had various feuds and rivalries throughout his career. One of the most important feuds he had was against Eddie Guerrero back in 2005. This feud also includes the infamous Custody of Dominik match. This feud continued for over 4 months and it did an excellent job to promote a Mysterio as a top star.

Batista has also been a big Rival of Mysterio. The duo started their journey together as a tag team. Later Batista became a heel and he started a feud with Mysterio. It was definitely one of the best feuds of Mysterio’s career. His recent feud with his son Dominik Mysterio was also pretty entertaining, and it looks like it is not over yet.

Rey Mysterio Injury

Rey Mysterio suffered multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career but no injuries could ever be anything serious or made any serious damage to his career. He is still one of the most highflying wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling even at the age of 48.

Other Details

Mysterio struggled a lot during his early career, before he got his big calls from bigger promotions like ECW and WCW. His wife Angie who was his girlfriend back then gave him a lot of mental support during the time. She also helped him financially. Wrestling legend Konnan also helped him a lot during his struggling days. Konnan also inducted Mysterio on his Hall of Fame induction.

Rey Mysterio Salary $1m Brand Endorsements WWE merchandise Sponsors Victoria Beer Charity Make-A-Wish and others

More Unknown Facts about Rey Mysterio

When Rey Mysterio won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22, Vince McMahon changed the name of the World Heavyweight Championship to World Championship since Mysterio was not really a Heavyweight. Later, the original name was restored.

Social Media Accounts

The 48 year old professional wrestler in active on both Twitter and Instagram. Mysterio’s verified account on Twitter has a followers of 2.3 million people and Mysterio’s verified account on Instagram has a stunning following of 4.5 million people. To stay connected with the former three times WWE World Champion, click on these links; Rey Mysterio Twitter, Rey Mysterio Instagram.

Rey Mysterio Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 5 Star 7 (63.64%) 2 (18.18%) 2 (18.18%) AAA 31 (73.81%) 1 (2.38%) 10 (23.81%) APW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Aro Lucha 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CMLL 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) DWW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ECW 6 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (33.33%) Expo Lucha 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HOG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HWA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) IWA-MS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) JAPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Lucha Underground 8 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (50.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 12 (92.31%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (7.69%) NJPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) RevPro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Rey Mysterio Presents 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) The Crash 13 (81.25%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (18.75%) The Crash/Revolucha 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) UR Fight 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WAR 10 (90.91%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (9.09%) Warrior Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCPW 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) WCW 211 (63.94%) 16 (4.85%) 103 (31.21%) WCW/AAA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleCon 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWC 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWE 543 (62.77%) 23 (2.66%) 299 (34.57%) XWF 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 867 (64.08%) 42 (3.10%) 444 (32.82%)

Rey Mysterio Manager

Mysterio never had a regular manager in WWE but he had been managed and accompanied during his matches by various wrestlers, mostly when he worked as Tag Team along with different stars, his teammates managed him. Dominic Mysterio used to manage his father during his singles matches when they were a tag team. Nowadays, the LWO members manage him during his matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Rey Mysterio start wrestling?

A. Rey Mysterio started working in 1989

Q. How tall is Rey Mysterio in feet?

A. Rey Mysterio is 5’6” tall in feet

Q. Who is Rey Mysterio manager?

A. Rey Mysterio does not have a manager, however, his LWO teammate accompanies him and remains on the ringside during his matches

Q. What is current Rey Mysterio song?

A. Rey Mysterio uses the song ‘Booyaka 619

Q. Who is Rey Mysterio mother?

A. Rey Mysterio’s mother was Maria del Rosario

Q. Who is Rey Mysterio father?

A. Rey Mysterio’s father was Roberto Gutierrez Sr.

Q. Who is currently Rey Mysterio girlfriend?

A. Rey Mysterio is currently married to Angie Gutierrez

Q. Who is Rey Mysterio brother?

A. Rey Mysterio has three brothers in total; Roberto Gutierrez Sr., Roberto Gutiérrez, and Luis Gutiérrez

Q. How much is Rey Mysterio worth?

A. Rey Mysterio’s net worth is something around $13m

Q. How many times Rey Mysterio won the WWE World title?

A. Rey Mysterio had been a three times WWE World Champion

Q. When did Rey Mysterio win his first WWE World title?

A. Mysterio won his first WWE title at WrestleMania 22