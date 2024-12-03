Health scares have kept Maria Kanellis’ fans concerned for the better part of 2024 as these led the former WWE Superstar to emergency medical situations. On multiple occasions, she’s undergone surgeries to get treated for a tumor condition. It appears that she finally had some good news about her health as declared on social media.

Taking to Twitter/X, Maria Kanellis released the uplifting news after overcoming a challenging period. Following surgery in late October to remove a mass on her adrenal gland, the popular pro-wrestler has now declared herself a cancer survivor. It was revealed that her tumor situation was rare, affecting only 3 to 8 people per million, and how much it impacted her mood, blood pressure, and other aspects of her health.

“I wanted to give you guys an update. I know it’s been a little bit, it took a while for the pathology to get back, but I wanted to let you guys know that I am cancer free,” Maria Kanellis spoke up.

“The tumor was not cancerous. We are so unbelievably grateful and thankful to be moving into this holiday season cancer free, and I did not have that worry. Thank you so much for all of the well wishes and the prayers.”

Maria Kanellis possibly no longer remains under AEW contract

With doubts about her return to All Elite Wrestling TV programming, Maria Kanellis went through a surgical procedure in the fall of 2024 that she’s been vocal about throughout the summer. Being in the hospital, the news of the surgery came through her husband’s official social media handle with the addition that she was doing pretty well. It was a retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy procedure to remove the mass on her adrenal gland.

From a career perspective, Maria Kanellis’ AEW contract was set to expire on October 31, and there’s no update on whether that deal was renewed or not. She previously mentioned plans to address her status, but it still remains unclear whether the deal expired or if AEW extended it for a specific course.

Signing a contract with the AEW in 2022, Maria Kanellis has mostly worked in the TV tapings for Ring of Honor promotion. She’s long been absent from TV appearances while her husband Mike Bennett has been utilized as part of The Kingdom faction.