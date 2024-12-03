Things turned out to be volatile for celebrity professional wrestler and TV star Nikki Bella currently known as Nikki Garcia in late 2024. The entertainment circuit was surprised to learn about a possible domestic battery incident involving her and her former husband Artem Chigvintsev. This also led to Artem’s arrest and then to a divorce situation between the two.

After the two allegedly blamed each other over the violent actions that unfolded on August 29, reports affirmed that they also eventually agreed on the terms for the finalization of their divorce. We haven’t heard from Nikki Bella since last August until the December 2 episode of her own podcast that she hosts with twin sister, Brie Bella as she opened her hearts out regarding what the future holds for her.

Appearing on the Nikki & Brie podcast, the former WWE Divas Champion went unfiltered and stated that trying to make amends in her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev was the fault that she’s done or else things wouldn’t go thus far. Nikki Bella admitted that she tried to make their relationship much normal which wasn’t the case for a long time.

“Things haven’t been great for a long time. I really played it up that things were a lot better than what they were,” Nikki Bella confessed. “When you know the truth, nothing else matters. Because I know the truth and I actually lived it… People don’t know what I’ve gone through, what I am going through.”

Nikki Bella admittedly wasn’t bringing the best with Artem in relationship

Nikki Bella further added that she willingly headed into a position as she “needed to disconnect” and focus on the “protection and privacy” of her four-year-old son Matteo whom she shares with Artem. Looking back on the journey, she believed that they “weren’t bringing out the best in each other” and they could avoid the disastrous situation with precautionary measures.

However, the appearance on this week’s episode of her podcast was also much-needed for Nikki Bella as it was finally time for her to open up. Describing the situation to be a “great love story turned terrible,” the Total Bellas star just wanted to share her version of the story in public after she felt that time for remaining quiet had come to an end,

“We probably should have walked away a long time ago so in the end what happened, would not have happened. I want to remain strong for Matteo. I’m over hiding, and I just want to live my life.”

Nikki Bella filed for a divorce with Artem in September in the court of Napa Valley. Alongside came a lot of accusations toward each other to make some newsworthy headlines throughout the later summer. It was last month that the two finally agreed to a divorce settlement avoiding a trial that was set to begin in December.