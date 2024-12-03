It’s been a tumultuous 2024 fall for Nikki Bella as she went through a divorce situation with her former husband Artem Chigvintsev. After making allegations against each other throughout the procedure, the two eventually evaded any further court proceedings by entering a settlement where they both got the right to look after their son, Matteo Chigvintsev.

Throughout the happenings, Nikki Bella remained silent on the matter until the divorce terms were finalized. Most recently, she resurfaced on the Nikki & Brie podcast to open her heart out on her mental state after this traumatizing phase that she never expected to face in the first place. As such, she still has high hopes to get back on the same page with her former husband as great friends.

Appearing on the podcast on December 2, Nikki Bella admitted that it felt “so heartbreaking” to go apart from her husband and break their marriage after filing for divorce on September 11. The former WWE Superstar stated that she’s been in “so much pain” over the last few months dealing with the fallout. It was sad that a great love story ended up seeing a troubled end.

WWE’s Nikki Bella Is “Over Hiding” Following Divorce Settlement With Ex-Husband

Nikki Bella hopes to reconcile with Artem for the sake of their baby

Moving on in the conversation, Nikki Bella further shared an update on co-parenting of her 4-year-old son, Matteo with Artem. Never in her life had she thought of not having Matteo around her while she’s at home. She only hopes that this strange situation can be erased by building back the friendship with Artem so that they can spend Holidays, together.

“I never thought I would be in this place as a co-parent. It’s tough. I miss Matteo. Oh my goodness. Those first few times in my house, just think, I’ve never been in the home without him. Really, really hard. Very emotional,” Nikki Bella continued.

“But we’re doing a great job at it. We both are very focused on Matteo, and that’s the great thing. And I do think in time, I pray — I pray every day — we’ll be great friends. We’ll be able to share holidays together.”

It was further added by Nikki Bella that the reconciliation with Artem won’t happen, overnight but down the road, she wholeheartedly wants this to happen as that’s what their baby boy deserves. Matteo will continue to be their top priority while the ex-WWE Divas Champion also shared gratefulness for all the love and support that she received during this tough time.