More matches have been announced for the latest upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite scheduled for this Wednesday night. AEW President Tony Khan revealed in a social media post, last night that he has signed Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford for the edition. Tony offered on his social media post that one of the most intense rivalries in the AEW women’s division will thus be renewed.

For the past few weeks, Anna Jay has been featured in some of the top matches to elevate things in her career. She is coming off a win over Deonna Purrazzo on the Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show on November 23. Before that, Jay was also involved in a three-match series against the current Women’s World Champion Mariah May.

Renee Paquette Reportedly Pushing Through AEW Duties Amid An Injury

After picking up a win in a title eliminator bout on AEW Dynamite, she twice challenged for the Women’s World title in November only to come up short. The stipulation also won’t allow her to come after the women’s world title until May holds the title. As for Ford, she made her TV return in October.

After two years of time off in the promotion, she returned by attacking Jamie Hayter on the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on October 8. This cost Hayter a title match opportunity against Mariah May. Eventually, Willow Nightingale grabbed that opportunity and challenged May in a title match in a failed attempt.

Mariah May Wants “Rest Of Bi**hes” To Catch Up On 1-Year Anniversary With AEW

The Continental Classic tournament will also continue on AEW Dynamite, this week as Kyle Fletcher will take on Shelton Benjamin in a Blue League match. On Collision, Fletcher started the tournament by defeating The Beast Mortos to earn his first three points. Benjamin also defeated Mark Briscoe, last week. In the other match, Max Caster will take on Swerve Strickland.

AEW Dynamite December 4 episode match card

AEW Dynamite December 4 is scheduled from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana and the following match card for the show has been announced,

– AEW Dynamite Dozen battle royal

– PAC vs. Jay White

– Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster

– Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

– Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King

– Continental Classic Blue League: Kyle Fletcher vs. Shelton Benjamin