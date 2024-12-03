The Elimination Chamber 2025 will be the final WWE premium live event stop before Wrestlemania 41. The date and location of the PLE have been confirmed in early November as the gimmick-based PLE will be returning to Canada in two years at the Rogers Center on Saturday, March 1, 2025. This marks the second consecutive year that the show will be emanating from an international location.

In an update to the early announcements, multiple top WWE Superstars have been added to the Elimination Chamber 2025 advertisements which suggests that they will be attending the last PLE before Wrestlemania 41. A poster has been dropped on social media which includes confirmation of several marquee names set to appear, such as CM Punk and John Cena.

Fresh off a win at Survivor Series 2024, where he teamed with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso), and Sami Zayn to defeat The New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) alongside Bronson Reed in a WarGames match, CM Punk attended this week’s episode of Raw and he himself teased attendance in Elimination Chamber 2025 and Royal Rumble 2025.

As for John Cena, he revealed his plans to retire in 2025, and he will be embarking on a packed farewell schedule throughout the year. As such, Elimination Chamber 2025 will be his last appearance in this gimmick-based show. For the time being, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are the other stars who are being promoted for the show.

New official promotional poster for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. pic.twitter.com/3CIpTSvcSK — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 2, 2024

Elimination Chamber 2025: WWE visiting Rogers Center after two decades

Elimination Chamber 2025 will mark WWE’s first visit to the Rogers Centre in over two decades. The last time WWE held an event at Rogers Centre (formerly known as SkyDome) was WrestleMania 18 in 2002. The headliner match of that evening was the iconic “Icon vs. Icon” match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan. WWE also hosted WrestleMania VI in 1990 with the historic main event match between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior.

Canada has been getting some back-to-back WWE premium live events for the time being. Before Elimination Chamber 2025, the Rogers Place in Vancouver hosted Survivor Series 2024, last weekend whereas in July, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena hosted Money in the Bank PLE.