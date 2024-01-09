Rey Mysterio Details On His Injured Knee And Impending 2024 WWE Return

The end of 2023 was somewhat bitter for Rey Mysterio as he had to go on a hiatus all of a sudden to nurse an injury. To make things worse, he had to go into this state from a championship holder position and now he will have to wait for some time before finally making a return on WWE television.

Following his loss to Logan Paul for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, Rey Mysterio came out on the November 10 episode of WWE Smackdown and claimed that Paul wouldn’t have beaten him without the usage of brass knuckles and hence he deserved a rematch for the United States Championship.

Later the night on Smackdown, Bobby Lashley defeated Carlito in the latter’s first-ever singles contest since returning to the WWE. After the match, Lashley and The Street Profits attacked Carlito but Santos Escobar refused to help Carlito.

Rey Mysterio came out with a Steel Chair to send the heels for a retreat. He had an argument with Santos after which the latter attacked Rey to confirm his heel turn. Santos shoved the WWE Hall of Famer into the ring post and also proceeded to crush his leg with the ring steps to cause an injury.

Rey Mysterio suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee

Speaking about the state of his knees, Rey Mysterio recently provided an update on his recovery during an appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast. In reality, he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee which led to undergoing surgery to repair the tear that he had reportedly worked with over the course of three months.

“This time it was my right knee, I’ve never had any injuries on my right knee. My left knee kept breaking down every other year, sometimes I would go a little longer, numerous ACL tears, the last big surgery I had on my left knee was in 2011 … My knee was pretty much hanging from a thread … This time, you put in all the years I’ve been favoring the right knee for the left one and finally I tore the meniscus on my right knee.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

As for the recovery process, Rey Mysterio indicated that he will be missing action from WWE TV for six to eight weeks. This eventually confirms that the legendary wrestler will be back in time to compete at WWE’s first 2024 PLE, Royal Rumble.