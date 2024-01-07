WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Would Have To Get Her Hands Dirty In Doing Ranch Work

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Would Have To Get Her Hands Dirty In Doing Ranch Work

All

WWE

WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Would Have To Get Her Hands Dirty In Doing Ranch Work

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 7, 2024 at 7:20 PM

WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Would Have To Get Her Hands Dirty In Doing Ranch Work

Tiffany Stratton has turned out to be one of the fashion role models that the current WWE locker room has to offer. She was on top of her game for the better part of 2023 as the reigning NXT Women’s Champion until that reign came crashing down at the hands of Becky Lynch. Moving on, she wanted to be a two-time Tiffy-time champion but things didn’t go her way.

As seen at WWE NXT Deadline PLE, Tiffany Stratton came up short of becoming the new number-one contender for the women’s title that she once held. Moving on, she also lost a match to Fallon Henley which has a special stipulation attached to it which stated that whoever loses the match would become the other’s servant.

Top WWE Superstar’s Future Remains Uncertain As Contract Expiry Approaches

Tiffany Stratton lost a stipulated match at NXT New Year’s Evil

With Henley emerging victorious in the bout that took place at NXT New Year’s Evil, Tiffany Stratton was subsequently assigned the duty of being Henley’s new ranch hand at least for a day. During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Henley has now hinted at some of the responsibilities that her new servant will have to go through,

“[The first chore] is gonna probably be cleaning out the stalls and mucking some manure. We got to teach her how to get her hands dirty, what hard work actually is. So that is the first thing she’s going to do, and then maybe some toilets.”

WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery

Tiffany Stratton experienced an eye-opening defeat at New Year’s Evil

As noted above, Tiffany Stratton is someone who loves to keep her fashion game high and must have never experienced the simple life that one can live on a farm. Henley mentioned that working as a ranch hand would turn out to be an eye-opener for the former NXT Women’s Champion,

“I really hope it is [a learning experience] because some people in life, and everything, have things handed to them on a silver platter, and there’s some people who have to actually work hard to get to where they want to be in life. Hopefully, [Tiffany] has a little bit of a bruised ego, and this helps kind of teach her what it takes to elevate yourself without having every opportunity handed to you on a silver platter.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Since the very beginning days of NXT, Tiffany Stratton has been earmarked for greatness in 2021 and she wasted no time in becoming a top star on the brand. It was back in the spring of 2023 that she started her reign as the new NXT Women’s Champion by winning a multi-person match at Battleground. Time will tell if she can go back to the title picture as 2024 moves on.

“She Had Become My Comfort Blanket,” WWE Bombshell Praises Tag Team Partner

Tagged:

Fallon Henley

Tiffany Stratton

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Would Have To Get Her Hands Dirty In Doing Ranch Work
WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Would Have To Get Her Hands Dirty In Doing Ranch Work

Jan 7, 2024, 7:20 PM

Tiffany Stratton To “Scrub Toilets And Milk Cows” After Loss At New Year’s Evil 2024 Loss
Tiffany Stratton To “Scrub Toilets And Milk Cows” After Loss At New Year’s Evil 2024 Loss

Jan 3, 2024, 6:34 PM

WWE NXT: Tiffany Stratton Becomes Ranch Servant At New Year’s Evil 2024
WWE NXT: Tiffany Stratton Becomes Ranch Servant At New Year’s Evil 2024

Jan 3, 2024, 12:06 PM

WWE NXT 2023 Edition Year-End Award Winners Revealed
WWE NXT 2023 Edition Year-End Award Winners Revealed

Dec 27, 2023, 12:03 PM

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode

Dec 20, 2023, 11:22 AM

&#8220;I Definitely Feel Like It&#8217;s Not Needed,” Top Female Talent On Veterans Arriving On WWE NXT
“I Definitely Feel Like It’s Not Needed,” Top Female Talent On Veterans Arriving On WWE NXT

Dec 7, 2023, 11:52 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy