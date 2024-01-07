WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Would Have To Get Her Hands Dirty In Doing Ranch Work

Tiffany Stratton has turned out to be one of the fashion role models that the current WWE locker room has to offer. She was on top of her game for the better part of 2023 as the reigning NXT Women’s Champion until that reign came crashing down at the hands of Becky Lynch. Moving on, she wanted to be a two-time Tiffy-time champion but things didn’t go her way.

As seen at WWE NXT Deadline PLE, Tiffany Stratton came up short of becoming the new number-one contender for the women’s title that she once held. Moving on, she also lost a match to Fallon Henley which has a special stipulation attached to it which stated that whoever loses the match would become the other’s servant.

Top WWE Superstar’s Future Remains Uncertain As Contract Expiry Approaches

Tiffany Stratton lost a stipulated match at NXT New Year’s Evil

With Henley emerging victorious in the bout that took place at NXT New Year’s Evil, Tiffany Stratton was subsequently assigned the duty of being Henley’s new ranch hand at least for a day. During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Henley has now hinted at some of the responsibilities that her new servant will have to go through,

“[The first chore] is gonna probably be cleaning out the stalls and mucking some manure. We got to teach her how to get her hands dirty, what hard work actually is. So that is the first thing she’s going to do, and then maybe some toilets.”

WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares First Footage From Rehab After 2024 Surgery

Tiffany Stratton experienced an eye-opening defeat at New Year’s Evil

As noted above, Tiffany Stratton is someone who loves to keep her fashion game high and must have never experienced the simple life that one can live on a farm. Henley mentioned that working as a ranch hand would turn out to be an eye-opener for the former NXT Women’s Champion,

“I really hope it is [a learning experience] because some people in life, and everything, have things handed to them on a silver platter, and there’s some people who have to actually work hard to get to where they want to be in life. Hopefully, [Tiffany] has a little bit of a bruised ego, and this helps kind of teach her what it takes to elevate yourself without having every opportunity handed to you on a silver platter.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Since the very beginning days of NXT, Tiffany Stratton has been earmarked for greatness in 2021 and she wasted no time in becoming a top star on the brand. It was back in the spring of 2023 that she started her reign as the new NXT Women’s Champion by winning a multi-person match at Battleground. Time will tell if she can go back to the title picture as 2024 moves on.

“She Had Become My Comfort Blanket,” WWE Bombshell Praises Tag Team Partner