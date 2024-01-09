WWE Raw: Twinkle Twins Debut As Champion On January 8 Episode

It appears that a new set of twins have arrived on the WWE Raw brand as seen on the latest episode of the show. While they’re not exactly twins by birth, WWE has no problem building a kayfabe connection between the two who also appear to be the reigning women’s tag team champions.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and now they will be appearing as The Twinkle Twins. The name was also confirmed by the commentators during the latest episode of WWE Raw as they successfully defended the titles.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went through a hard-fought match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven with the women’s tag team titles on the line. Michael Cole called the champions “The Twinkle Twins” which goes with their partying and rave personas. Fans on social media have also been seen discussing the new names as it’s unique.

As seen during the end of the match on WWE Raw, Chance delivered a kick to Niven’s jaw, but Niven sent her crashing into the mat. Green got the tag and she helped Niven climb the ropes. Chance pulled Carter out of the ring, and Niven accidentally delivered a Vader Bomb to Green, instead. Chance then tagged in and delivered the Keg Stand with Carter to get the pinfall win on Green.

WWE Raw: The Twinkle Twins won tag titles last month

It was during the December 18 episode of WWE Raw that Kayden Carter and Katana Chance secured the biggest win of their career since their main roster call-up by defeating the former champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Carter scored the pinfall win on Green after connecting with moves like the Keg Stan and the Afterparty and ended Green’s dream run with the tag titles that lasted for more than 100 days.

Soon after the win, Carter and Chance had a face-off with several competitors from the women’s tag team division in a backstage segment. Their NXT buddies Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae were happy for the pair’s win while Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Tegan Nox, and Natalya were gunning for the titles. All these names were also seen watching the latest bygone title match in a lounge as they plan on coming after the reigning tag champs on WWE Raw in due course.