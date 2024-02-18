Rey Mysterio Sets Timeline For His Retirement From The WWE

Rey Mysterio is a legend in the world of professional wrestling who also has a ton of influence on his colleagues and fans. Starting from the late 90s in the WCW, he’s been proven to be a path-breaker for the Mexican as well as short-height wrestlers who could barely think of going toe-to-toe with the giants.

After accomplishing literally everything in his career, Rey Mysterio was also awarded the ultimate honor in professional wrestling, becoming the WWE Hall of Famer prior to Wrestlemania 39 in Hollywood. Now that, he has essentially accomplished everything, the time is probably ticking for him when it comes to in-ring competition and that moment could arrive in just a year or two.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rey Mysterio was asked about his retirement from professional wrestling, and in response, he noted that the plan of retiring is on the table within the next two years,

“I’m hoping that it can be within the next year and a half or two, maybe.”

The Master of The 619 had a long desire to compete with his son Dominik which stretched his actual retirement date. Not only the duo had won the Smackdown tag team titles in the past as a team but the duo has also shared the ring in a one-on-one scenario at Wrestlemania 39. As the feud is still ongoing, a possible pitch was also made between the two with the Mask vs. Hair stipulation.

Rey Mysterio revealed his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

While talking with the MMA journalist, Rey Mysterio also shared his version of wrestling’s Mount Rushmore which obviously starts with Eddie Guerrero, a man who had so much influence in his career as well as the entire Lucha Libre community. Besides, one more WWE Hall of Famer and a former WWE franchise player were mentioned by the high-flyer.

“I have to throw Eddie (Guerrero) in there because without Eddie, this whole growth of Lucha Libre would probably be different. You know, even when Mil Mascaras was part of WWE, it was big, but it didn’t expand and I wish it would have. So Eddie kind of just opened the doors for all of us,” Rey Mysterio stated.

“So I said Hogan, Flair, Eddie, and if I personally have to throw another one, I love The Rock and I love Stone Cold, but I would throw Kurt Angle in there too.”