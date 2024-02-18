sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

WWE

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Rey Mysterio Sets Timeline For His Retirement From The WWE

Rey Mysterio Sets Timeline For His Retirement From The WWE

Arindam Pal

Feb 18, 2024 at 6:04 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Rey Mysterio Sets Timeline For His Retirement From The WWE

Rey Mysterio is a legend in the world of professional wrestling who also has a ton of influence on his colleagues and fans. Starting from the late 90s in the WCW, he’s been proven to be a path-breaker for the Mexican as well as short-height wrestlers who could barely think of going toe-to-toe with the giants.

After accomplishing literally everything in his career, Rey Mysterio was also awarded the ultimate honor in professional wrestling, becoming the WWE Hall of Famer prior to Wrestlemania 39 in Hollywood. Now that, he has essentially accomplished everything, the time is probably ticking for him when it comes to in-ring competition and that moment could arrive in just a year or two.

Natalya Neidhart Is In No Hurry Of Closing Out Her In-Ring Career In WWE

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rey Mysterio was asked about his retirement from professional wrestling, and in response, he noted that the plan of retiring is on the table within the next two years,

“I’m hoping that it can be within the next year and a half or two, maybe.”

The Master of The 619 had a long desire to compete with his son Dominik which stretched his actual retirement date. Not only the duo had won the Smackdown tag team titles in the past as a team but the duo has also shared the ring in a one-on-one scenario at Wrestlemania 39. As the feud is still ongoing, a possible pitch was also made between the two with the Mask vs. Hair stipulation.

Rey Mysterio revealed his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

While talking with the MMA journalist, Rey Mysterio also shared his version of wrestling’s Mount Rushmore which obviously starts with Eddie Guerrero, a man who had so much influence in his career as well as the entire Lucha Libre community. Besides, one more WWE Hall of Famer and a former WWE franchise player were mentioned by the high-flyer.

“I have to throw Eddie (Guerrero) in there because without Eddie, this whole growth of Lucha Libre would probably be different. You know, even when Mil Mascaras was part of WWE, it was big, but it didn’t expand and I wish it would have. So Eddie kind of just opened the doors for all of us,” Rey Mysterio stated.

“So I said Hogan, Flair, Eddie, and if I personally have to throw another one, I love The Rock and I love Stone Cold, but I would throw Kurt Angle in there too.”

Tagged:

rey mysterio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Hall Of Famer Set For Grand Return Ahead Of PLE
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Hall Of Famer Set For Grand Return Ahead Of PLE

Feb 19, 2024, 6:16 PM

Rey Mysterio Sets Timeline For His Retirement From The WWE
Rey Mysterio Sets Timeline For His Retirement From The WWE

Feb 18, 2024, 6:04 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Eyes Return At WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Eyes Return At WWE PLE

Jan 11, 2024, 6:27 PM

Rey Mysterio Details On His Injured Knee And Impending 2024 WWE Return
Rey Mysterio Details On His Injured Knee And Impending 2024 WWE Return

Jan 9, 2024, 6:10 PM

Rey Mysterio Signs New WWE Contract Amid Ongoing 2023 Hiatus
Rey Mysterio Signs New WWE Contract Amid Ongoing 2023 Hiatus

Dec 19, 2023, 2:08 PM

Rey Mysterio’s Injury To Insinuate WWE’s Master Plan On Smackdown
Rey Mysterio’s Injury To Insinuate WWE’s Master Plan On Smackdown

Dec 17, 2023, 6:50 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy