Natalya Neidhart Is In No Hurry Of Closing Out Her In-Ring Career In WWE

Natalya Neidhart goes by a different motto in her career which makes her the most experienced athlete in the WWE women’s division. Many female professional wrestlers mostly head to the sunset of their career after enjoying 5 to 10 years in their professional wrestling career but the veteran from the WWE Women’s Locker Room remains an exception. As her age grows, she becomes more mature just like a fine wine, and fans would be happy to learn there are no plans of retirement from her side.

After spending more than 15 years in the WWE locker room, the question of retirement is bound to come and Natalya Neidhart isn’t immune to that. The great thing about hers is that she’s ready to innovate new aspects of her career by time which doesn’t really give her time to even think of hanging up her boots.

During a recent episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Natalya Neidhart emphasized that she never really had considered the idea of retirement,

“I just feel so good,” she said. “That’s the crazy thing, is that people always say, ‘Oh, when are you gonna wrap it up? When is it gonna be done?’ It’s like, listen, this is ‘Hotel California.’ You can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave. Once you do this, I’m a wrestler through and through. It’ll never ever, ever, ever, ever leave me, ever. It’s a community. It’s a family. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a way of life.”

Natalya Neidhart mentions Rey Mysterio a great influence in her career

Proceeding in the conversation, Natalya Neidhart did admit that she doesn’t really plan to compete in the ring forever, but there are certain talents like Rey Mysterio who keep on inspiring her to move forward in the wrestling business. Starting in the early 2000s in the WWE, The Master of 619 is also dragging his career forward despite previous rumors of imminent retirement.

Speaking of Mysterio, Natalya Neidhart specifically remembered an incident where she was mesmerized by the performance of the legend that he put up against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during a live event in Mexico, earlier this year. Mysterio’s performance could have barely looked like that he’s almost 50 years old.

“He’s so inspiring,” Natalya Neidhart noted how Mysterio is putting up some of the best work of his entire wrestling career. “His gear, his look, his energy, his vibe, his ability to move around to make people feel something … Rey is one of the greatest of all time. He just inspires me so much, and I’m not close to being done when I look at what Rey’s doing. Rey inspires me to want to do so much more.”