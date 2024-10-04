Being a part of the Judgment Day saga and the storyline with Dominik Mysterio helped elevate Rhea Ripley’s career to new heights. She ruled the roost to the WWE women’s division with the top title in possession for more than a year starting from Wrestlemania 39. The romantic angle with Dom has been vanquished after he aligned himself with Liv Morgan.

It happened at Summerslam where Dom distracted Rhea Ripley and helped Morgan retain her women’s world championship. After the match, the two shared a passionate kiss to solidify their relationship that’s since been unfolded on Monday Night Raw. They have also been inserted into the revamped version of the Judgment Day that doesn’t have Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

The two have since been dubbed the Terror Twins and they achieved sweet revenge at the 2024 Bash in Berlin WWE premium live event by defeating Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match. The feud continued with the announcement of a rematch between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan at Bad Blood.

Rhea Ripley got to know Dominik inside out during their time together

To talk about the ongoing program, the challenger talked in an episode of The Wrestling Classic and touched down Dominik Mysterio’s “daddy issues.” Staying in character, Rhea Ripley denied the accusations that she forced him to call him ‘Mami.’ She also claimed to have grown to know him intimately during their time together.

“You can tell a man has daddy issues when he gets so excited about being called ‘daddy,'” Rhea Ripley said. “He’s just got family issues, let’s be honest. Because now he’s saying that I made him call me ‘mami,’ and he never liked calling me ‘mami.’ Like, you got problems, my dude, because you came up with that by yourself.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Given Rhea Ripley’s caliber and the fact that WWE Universe would love to witness her giving a beatdown to Dominik, an intergender match between the two is expected to happen. Previously speaking in a conversation with The Gorilla Position, Dominik gave a positive nod to it but then speculated that WWE might not be interested in booking it.