It’s been months since we have seen or heard from Becky Lynch on WWE television and if the recent reports are any indications then she’s not getting close to a return. At this stage, she’s sitting at home without a WWE contract which also legitimizes her free agency and thereby allows her to sign up with any other pro-wrestling company other than the WWE.

Previous rumors have already suggested that Becky Lynch might make her return to the WWE while new developments indicate that her story with the company may not be over. On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio, Joey Votes revealed that the superstar’s name still appears on WWE’s internal talent roster, sparking further speculation,

“We’ve confirmed that Becky Lynch, her name appears on the roster. Still to this day, her name appears on the weekly roster that comes out with the television script each Monday and Friday… She’s still considered part of the team, so to speak, and we’ll see where this goes.”

It was further suggested by WrestleVotes that Becky Lynch’s absence may not have been a straightforward result of her latest contract expiration. Her presence on the roster was always there and once there was a feeling that the concerned had just forgotten to take it off the list. However, now it’s being touted to be a ‘moral support’ as WWE officials want her to be back in the future.

It was further noted that WWE typically maintains a strict protocol around its roster management, which makes Becky Lynch’s continued presence on the roster even more significant,

“It’s not lost on me how buttoned-up WWE is about all these sorts of things… For the fact that Becky Lynch has been on that roster sheet for as long as she has, tells me that she’s in the fold and in the mix moving forward.”

WWE could have created a false contract expiry narrative around Becky Lynch

The possibility of a strategic hiatus from the WWE to create anticipation for a major return has also been raised by the source as it was questioned that there are doubts about Becky Lynch’s contract being legit expired. There could be a false scenario being created where she is being looked at as a free agent when she’s actually still under a contract.

While staying away from the WWE, Becky Lynch is keeping herself involved in multiple activities, her return to the company has become uncertain, especially after this new move taken by the company which suggests that a bound new contract with the veteran is yet to be signed. There are also rumors that she could be overall done with her WWE career but then again that shouldn’t happen unceremoniously.