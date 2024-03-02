Top WWE Raw Superstar Had To Pass On Movie Role Due To Busy WWE Schedule

At the young age of just 24, Rhea Ripley has become the true and only Grand Slam Champion in the history of the WWE. This comes after she won NXT and NXT UK Women’s Titles alongside the tag titles on the NXT brand. Plus, on the main roster, she won both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Title and the tag titles to set an accolade that no other wrestler from the present and the past possesses.

That being said, it may be fair to assume that Rhea Ripley might just go on to become the Greatest of All Time by the time she retires from WWE in-ring competition. She has all the tools to topple the likes of Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch from her generation and then Trish Stratus and Lita from the old-school days.

Rhea Ripley willing to feature in action-horror genre film

Being an all-rounder talent, Rhea Ripley can even get involved in a romantic storyline which proves that she is TV and movie screen material. During an interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, she admitted to having the wish of featuring in a movie. She stated that if she ever decides to take a film role, then it would have to be in either action or horror genre,

“I mean, it could be. Quite possibly. I feel like if I were to do a movie, it would have to be like an action or a horror. I don’t think I could really do anything else, but I’ve definitely thought about it.”

Moving ahead in the interview, Rhea Ripley also revealed that a few years ago, she already got an opportunity to star in a movie. However, due to her stacked schedule at the time in the WWE, she made the decision to not utilize that opportunity.

“I legit would never be home and I’d never get to see my dogs [if I accepted the role], so just I couldn’t do it.”

Rhea Ripley officially debuted on the main roster as a competitor back at Wrestlemania 37. On that debut night, she defeated Asuka to become the Raw Women’s Champion and made an emphatic statement. Even a year ago at Wrestlemania 36, she competed at Wrestlemania to be the only NXT Superstar, to date to feature at the Show of Shows.