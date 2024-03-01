“It’s Hard To Summarize Into One Emotion,” Becky Lynch On WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Win

The one and only Becky Lynch is again on her way to another championship match at Wrestlemania 40. There have been Liv Morgan and Nia Jax en route to the biggest PLE of the year while gunning for the women’s world title but WWE ultimately kept faith on their trusted shoulder in the Ireland-native to set up a dream bout against Rhea Ripley.

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at Wrestlemania 40. Then Rhea Ripley predictably defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women’s World Championship to confirm the dream match at the Show of Shows.

For the time being, Becky Lynch is having all the attention as she picked up the win at Elimination Chamber in her first outing inside the demonic cage structure. Appearing on WWE’s The Bump on YouTube, she talked about her victory, admitting that it offered one of the most body-wrenching experiences to her.

How Becky Lynch Made History At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE?

Becky Lynch had multiple emotions ongoing around Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch was happy with the fan support that she received in Perth, Australia but she became even happier after she won the Chamber match and punched her ticket to Wrestlemania. Emotions and adrenaline were running high and she found it hard to sum up the feelings she had with this mega win.

“I think that’s one of those things where when we have big moments, we’re asked ‘How do you feel?'” Becky Lynch said. “And you kind of can’t describe it, because there’s so much going on. First of all, you’re in pain. Second of all, you’re tired. Obviously, the jet lag is kicking in, and you’ve flown on a 30-hour flight to get there. You haven’t really slept, you’ve been busy with media appearances.”

“And then you’ve gone over 40 minutes in a steel cage, with people trying to beat the bejeezus out of you. And then you’ve got this adrenaline dump, but you also have this excitement of what’s going to happen next, and there’s the emotion, and everything else that’s going on…It’s hard to summarize into one emotion. It’s so much going on.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)