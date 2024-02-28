Wrestlemania 40: Multiple Ladder Matches Discussed For WWE PLE?

Coming out of the Elimination Chamber premium live event, multiple matches were teased for Wrestlemania 40. The two Chamber matches determined the two men’s and women’s world championship matches for the biggest PLE of the year. It was during the Men’s Chamber match that two further matches were teased.

It appeared that a massive United States Title Match was in the pipeline at Wrestlemania 40 as the champion Logan Paul started a rivalry with Randy Orton. The Maverick cost The Apex Predator, the WWE Chamber match by using his pendant brass knuckles which should set up a massive title match showdown.

LA Knight was also seen having momentums in the Elimination Chamber Match but then he got eliminated due to interferences from Smackdown’s AJ Styles who was nowhere near to be involved. Styles blasted Knight with multiple chair shots to cause his elimination from the match.

In a follow-up report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that WWE officials have approved the Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton and AJ Styles vs. LA Knight and these two showdowns will go down at WrestleMania 40. However, these matches could further be changed.

According to insider source BWE, WWE considered the idea of having ​​a Ladder Match for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship at Wrestlemania 40 but in changed circumstances, this Ladder Match could be contested for the United States Title, instead.

Given that multiple top superstars are gunning for Gunther’s Intercontinental Title, WWE could also consider hosting two separate ladder matches on the two separate nights of Wrestlemania 40. In that case, the rivalry of AJ Styles and LA Knight could also be clubbed with the gimmick matches.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The speculated match card for the PLE is given below,

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (TBA)

– LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (TBA)

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso (TBA)